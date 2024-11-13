News & Insights

Iridex Leadership Changes and Strategic Appointments

November 13, 2024 — 05:56 pm EST

An announcement from Iridex ( (IRIX) ) is now available.

In a significant leadership change, Dave Bruce was terminated as CEO on October 1, 2024, and resigned from the Board on November 11, 2024, receiving a separation package including accelerated vesting of stock options. Patrick Mercer, now CEO, retains a base salary of $360,000 with a potential 65% bonus, alongside a severance agreement offering 150% of his salary under specific conditions. Additionally, Kenneth E. Ludlum joins the Compensation Committee, influencing the company’s strategic direction.

