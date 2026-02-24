IRIDEX (IRIX) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for IRIDEX (NasdaqCM:IRIX) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated September 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.59% from the latest reported closing price of $1.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in IRIDEX. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRIX is 0.02%, an increase of 66.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 3,074K shares. The put/call ratio of IRIX is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 1,000K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 411K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 372K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%.

Weber Capital Management holds 260K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

AMH Equity holds 184K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRIX by 18.82% over the last quarter.

