(RTTNews) - Iridex Corp. (IRIX), Thursday announced the appointment of Patrick Mercer as the company's Chief Executive Officer and President, effective October 1.

Mercer will succeed David Bruce, who is transitioning from the company.

Prior to this role, Mercer served as the company's Chief Operating Officer and President.

