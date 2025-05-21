iRhythm Technologies, Inc. to Present at Multiple Investor Conferences in June 2025

iRhythm Technologies will present at multiple investor conferences in June 2025, showcasing its digital health solutions.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. announced that its management team will present at several upcoming investor conferences, including the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 4, the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, and the Truist Securities MedTech Conference on June 17. The presentations will be accessible live and in archived format on the company’s investor website. iRhythm is a digital health care company that develops solutions to detect, prevent, and predict disease through the use of wearable biosensors and cloud-based analytics. Their goal is to enhance patient care by providing better data and health insights.

iRhythm Technologies is scheduled to present at three prominent investor conferences, indicating strong interest and confidence in the company from financial markets.

The participation in these conferences provides iRhythm with a platform to showcase its innovative solutions and promote engagement with potential investors.

Access to live and archived webcasts broadens the opportunity for interested parties to engage with the company's presentations, potentially enhancing investor relations.

What upcoming investor conferences will iRhythm Technologies attend?

iRhythm Technologies will present at the William Blair, Goldman Sachs, and Truist Securities conferences in June 2025.

How can I access iRhythm's conference presentations?

Live and archived webcasts of iRhythm's presentations can be accessed on their investor website in the “Events & Presentations” section.

What is the focus of iRhythm Technologies?

iRhythm Technologies focuses on creating solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease using wearable biosensors and data analytics.

Who are the key contacts for iRhythm Technologies?

The investor contact is Stephanie Zhadkevich, and the media contact is Kassandra Perry.

When is iRhythm's presentation at the Goldman Sachs conference?

iRhythm's presentation at the Goldman Sachs conference is scheduled for June 10, 2025, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

$IRTC Insider Trading Activity

$IRTC insiders have traded $IRTC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,200 shares for an estimated $2,564,115 .

. QUENTIN S. BLACKFORD (President and CEO) sold 22,252 shares for an estimated $2,495,116

PATRICK MICHAEL MURPHY (CBO and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,822 shares for an estimated $2,005,079 .

. SUMI SHRISHRIMAL (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,942 shares for an estimated $890,536

MINANG TURAKHIA (EVP, CMO & CSO) sold 7,014 shares for an estimated $786,479

DANIEL G. WILSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,512 shares for an estimated $531,670.

$IRTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $IRTC stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRTC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$IRTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRTC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IRTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $146.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer set a target price of $120.0 on 01/08/2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.