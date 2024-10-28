iRhythm announces results of EXAMINE-HCM study

iRhythm (IRTC) Technologies announced that the results of the Extended Ambulatory ECG Monitoring Enhances Identification of Higher-Risk Ventricular Tachyarrhythmias in Patients with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, EXAMINE-HCM, study have been published in Heart Rhythm Journal. The findings were also presented at the Heart Rhythm Society’s annual meeting in 2023, and most recently, at the International HCM Summit 8 in Boston, MA. The newly published research highlights the value of 14-day long-term, uninterrupted continuous monitoring, LTCM, using a Zio XT patch ECG device, for detecting nonsustained ventricular tachycardia, NSVT, a known marker for sudden cardiac death, SCD, in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, HCM. The findings support more informed decisions about care pathways and interventions, particularly by capturing arrhythmias that would go undetected by standard 48-hour monitoring, such as with a conventional Holter device monitoring period.

