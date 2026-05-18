Iren's Earnings Highlight Long-Term Growth Potential While Demanding Patience Before Profits

Key Points

Iren recently strengthened its long-term growth prospects by acquiring a software firm, boosted its secured, grid-connected power to 5 gigawatts, and landed a long-term deal with Nvidia.

Debt and equity financing are big headwinds that could limit shareholders' returns in the short and medium terms.

The best-case scenario is that Iren will follow Amazon's playbook of being unprofitable for almost a decade, then expanding margins and revenue quickly.

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Data center operator Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) delivered a flurry of news items shortly before and on May 7, the day it reported results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter. Long-term investors finally got word of another big tech deal, but it came with reminders about revenue recognition and the cost-intensive nature of Iren's business model.

Starting with the good news

The good news started before Iren's earnings results, as the company announced the energization of its 1.4-gigawatt Sweetwater 1 site. Iren repeatedly told investors it would have the necessary power hooked up for the site by April 2026; achieving that target further confirms that the company can hit the deadlines it sets.

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Iren used the press release to tout its ability to "construct large-scale infrastructure reliably and at speed to meet market demand." The firm followed up that news with word of its $625 million acquisition of Mirantis, which will strengthen its software stack and help Iren attract more customers who need software solutions for their artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Mirantis has served more than 1,500 enterprise customers, and that network could lead to several intros for Iren's AI infrastructure, which recently expanded the amount of secured, grid-connected power it had under contract to 5 gigawatts.

Iren's recent acquisition of Ingenostrum helped it reach that 5 gigawatt level and gave it access to European markets, increasing its potential annual recurring revenue.

The Nvidia deal

The deal with Nvidia that Iren announced on May 7 encapsulates long-term growth opportunities while also highlighting some valid, long-term risks.

To start with the good part, Iren landed a five-year, $3.4 billion deal to supply infrastructure cloud services to Nvidia using 60 megawatts of capacity in its Childress, Texas, facility. That preserves the entire 1.4 gigawatt Sweetwater campus, which introduces recurring revenue from another tech giant. The Mirantis acquisition was a key enabler in the deal, which may make it easier for Iren to secure additional tech contracts.

It expands Iren's total contracted annual recurring revenue to $3.1 billion and still targets $3.7 billion by year-end. However, that revenue won't be recognized right away.

In its fiscal 2026 Q3, Iren booked only $144.8 million in revenue, a meaningful decrease from $184.7 million in fiscal Q2. Both figures are a far cry from $3.7 billion in annual realized revenue, and most of its sales are still driven by Bitcoin mining -- the company's focus before it began its pivot to AI.

While many investors anticipate long-term growth from this company, some are concerned about how long it will take for Iren to turn contracted revenue into meaningful growth on its balance sheet. The Nvidia deal highlighted Iren's growth trajectory, but kept revenue recognition in focus.

Iren continues to pile up debt

The lack of meaningful revenue recognition is a concern because Iren is still unprofitable and operates in a capital-intensive industry. A $2.6 billion convertible note offering issued shortly after the earnings report highlights this trend. The initial conversion rate is 13.6848 per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which translates into $73.07 per share.

Iren also entered a strategic agreement with Nvidia to power up to 5 gigawatts of AI infrastructure. Part of the agreement includes a five-year right for Nvidia to purchase up to 30 million shares of Iren at $70, for a potential investment of up to $2.1 billion.

The partnership may accelerate its AI factory development, but Iren once again had to give up equity or go into debt for a deal. This cycle will continue until Iren generates meaningful profits from its clients, and that can only happen once Iren realizes a good chunk of its contracted revenue.

Will Iren dig itself into such a deep hole that it minimizes shareholders' potential returns for the next one to two years? That's the question that keeps some investors up at night.

Acquiring access to electricity and setting up AI infrastructure cost a lot of money. Iren is a leader in a high-demand industry, but all those gigawatts of potential must translate into profitable revenue growth soon. Continuing to borrow money leaves it with a massive pile of debt, but Iren is in the right place at the right time.

Iren is operating in a similar way to how Amazon did in its early days. Amazon was unprofitable for almost an entire decade before breaking even, but waiting for that moment was well worth it for investors. Amazon delayed profitability and reinvested in itself, just as Iren is doing now.

Iren has legitimate and appealing long-term catalysts, but its debt and equity financing issues are worth monitoring.

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Marc Guberti has positions in Iren. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bitcoin, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.