Iren vs. Applied Digital: What's the Better Long-Term Play?

Key Points

Iren and Applied Digital signed large deals with hyperscalers last year to supply mission-critical data center capacity for AI cloud services.

Iren's vertically integrated business model is laying the groundwork for sustained long-term earnings growth.

Analysts expect Iren to report a significant jump in earnings per share this year, while Applied Digital is expected to report a loss.

10 stocks we like better than Iren ›

Hyperscalers, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, are increasingly signing multibillion-dollar contracts with data center builders. Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) (formerly Iris Energy) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) are two leaders in this space that have already signed large deals, sending their stocks soaring in 2025.

Leading hyperscalers are estimated to have spent $350 billion on data centers alone last year, and this is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Iren's share price surged 285% in 2025, while Applied Digital rose 221%. Both stocks can outperform the market over the long term, but there's one reason I would buy Iren over Applied Digital.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Iren is demonstrating superior profitability

Earlier last year, Applied Digital signed a $7 billion, 15-year deal to supply data center capacity to CoreWeave. In October, Iren announced a $9.7 billion deal with Microsoft. You could argue that Iren secured a higher-quality customer in Microsoft than Applied Digital did with CoreWeave. But that's not why I would buy Iren.

The most important reason to buy Iren is that it is more vertically integrated than Applied Digital. It owns extensive amounts of land, electrical infrastructure, and graphics processing units (GPUs). Applied Digital also owns land, but it is more dependent on third-party suppliers for power than Iren. Iren has power access going all the way to the substation.

Owning control of these assets allows Iren to better control costs and scale its data center build-out more rapidly. Analysts expect the company's earnings per share to increase by 175% in fiscal 2026, reaching $1.07 per share. By comparison, Applied Digital is expected to report a loss of $0.45 per share this year. This makes Iren a better investment for the long term.

Should you buy stock in Iren right now?

Before you buy stock in Iren, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Iren wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $493,290!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,214!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in Amazon and Iren. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.