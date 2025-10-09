Markets
IREN

IREN Prices Private Offering Of $875 Mln Of Senior Notes

October 09, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IREN Limited (IREN) said on Thursday that it has priced its private offering of $875 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031. The company has also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $125 million of notes.

The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to be closed on October 14.

The net proceeds from the offering will be around $856.5 million, or approximately $979 million, if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes.

IREN intends to use around $49.6 million of the net proceeds to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions, and the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IREN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.