IREN Prices Private Offering Of $875 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - IREN Limited (IREN) said on Thursday that it has priced its private offering of $875 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031. The company has also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $125 million of notes.

The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to be closed on October 14.

The net proceeds from the offering will be around $856.5 million, or approximately $979 million, if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes.

IREN intends to use around $49.6 million of the net proceeds to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions, and the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

