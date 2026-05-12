IREN Announces Pricing Of $2.6 Bln Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, IREN Limited (IREN) announced the pricing of a $2.6 billion private offering of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2033, which was increased from the previously announced offering size of $2 billion.

Of the total proceeds, the company intends to use approximately $174.5 million to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and the remaining for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Also, IREN entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain of the initial purchasers or their affiliates and certain other financial institutions, pricing the capped call transactions at initially $110.30 per share.

The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on May 14, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, IREN is trading at $56.06, up 1.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

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