Iran War Ceasefire: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has been very fragile, as of this writing.

Still, it shows progress and both sides' desire to eventually reach an agreement.

Some of these stocks can do well if the war ends, while others will hedge against a re-escalation of tensions.

10 stocks we like better than Delta Air Lines ›

After weeks of intense bombing in the Middle East, the U.S. and Iran have come to a two-week ceasefire in hopes of negotiating a broader agreement between the two countries that would lead to a more lasting peace. As of this writing on April 9, shortly after the ceasefire announcement, the temporary truce seemed fragile, with several parties accusing one another of violating the agreement.

While the situation remains fluid, it's certainly progress after a difficult six weeks for investors, who've had to navigate the constantly changing situation. Given that some progress has been made, here are three stocks to buy now.

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1. Delta Air Lines: Lower jet fuel prices and broader momentum within the sector

Following the start of the conflict, which led Iran to more or less close the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's daily oil supply flows under normal circumstances, oil prices skyrocketed, leading to higher jet fuel prices for airlines. In fact, on Delta's (NYSE: DAL) recentearnings conference call CEO Ed Bastian said the airline expects fuel costs to be $2 billion higher in the current quarter due to the oil surge.

However, that may be alleviated somewhat if the U.S. and Iran can maintain the ceasefire and work toward a broader agreement. Delta said it is forecasting all-in fuel costs of $4.30 per gallon in the second quarter, so those estimates may prove too high, potentially boosting the airline's second-quarter results.

Despite the Iran war, Bastian also said that demand for travel among its customers remains robust, and customers continue to spend on add-ons such as seats with more space. The company beat its first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and is still guiding for $1 billion of pre-tax earnings in the current quarter, despite the headwinds from oil.

Investors can buy the stock on fundamental strength and, hopefully, continued progress in the Middle East, which would lead to lower fuel prices.

2. Microsoft: Investors can buy the dip on improved sentiment

The tech and artificial intelligence giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just closed out its worst quarter since 2008. The stock is down 20% this year. The Iran war created a risk-off environment for large tech and AI, due to concerns that data centers in the Middle East could be attacked and to higher costs of running any business resulting from supply chain disruptions stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Microsoft has also struggled, as investors have grown increasingly concerned about the AI sector. Concerns include the AI capital expenditure supercycle eventually slowing down, and hyperscalers like Microsoft not being able to generate good returns on all this AI infrastructure spending. Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, has also struggled to gain traction among Microsoft 365 customers, leading to lower adoption of premium versions.

Still, Microsoft operates many great businesses, including cloud services, enterprise office tools, video games, and social media. The company is also expected to benefit immensely from AI, which isn't going anywhere, and Copilot may gain traction, serving as a strong source of new revenue growth. Trading at about 23.5 times trailing earnings, Microsoft stock is as cheap as it's been since 2017. Earnings are also expected to keep growing at a healthy clip.

3. ExxonMobil: Holding some exposure to oil is a good idea in the current environment

Given the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran and across the broader Middle East, it's still a good idea to have exposure to oil, in case tensions re-escalate. One way to do this is to purchase the Texas-based oil company ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

Following the ceasefire announcement, Exxon's stock dropped amid lower oil futures, but it's still up 26% this year. Furthermore, Exxon stock has generated strong returns in recent years, even with lower oil prices in the $60 to $80 range.

Exxon has lowered expenses and improved its balance sheet by lowering total debt. The company has also invested in its onshore operations in the Permian Basin and offshore operations in Guyana, where it can extract oil that remains profitable at lower prices. Exxon also carries a solid dividend yielding 2.67%, even after strong gains in the stock this year.

Ultimately, oil is a finite resource, so it can serve as a unique diversifier within your portfolio in the long term, regardless of what happens to oil prices in the near term.

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Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.