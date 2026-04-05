Iran Has Threatened America's Tech Giants. Time to Sell?

Key Points

Iran has already struck some of Amazon's data centers, meaning investors should take attack threats seriously.

Several of America's largest tech companies have announced major investments in the region in recent months.

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The conflict in the Middle East has led to an unexpected target: American tech giants. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it plans to target the operations of U.S. technology companies within the Middle East, and it named most of the Magnificent Seven companies and other widely recognized enterprises.

These companies should take this threat seriously as the IRGC has already attacked some of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) data centers. Indeed, such attacks could slow the growth of tech companies, forcing them to either spend more to maintain operations or possibly leave the region altogether.

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Nonetheless, the more critical question for shareholders is how much such attacks affect tech stocks. Here is what investors should keep in mind, particularly with three of the top tech companies.

Tech companies in the Middle East

Amazon has long operated in the Middle East. It built multiple data centers in Bahrain in 2019, following that up with a presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022. The company had also planned a $5.3 billion investment in Saudi Arabia in 2026. It is also worth noting that despite the attack, Amazon has not pulled back in the region.

However, investing in Amazon requires one to put the recent incident and the company's investments into perspective. In reality, the Middle East is one of many regions where it operates and plans to expand. Bloomberg estimates that Amazon operates over 900 data centers in more than 50 countries, meaning the Middle East makes up a relatively small portion of its footprint.

One could probably say the same thing about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). In late 2025, it pledged to invest $15.2 billion in the UAE through the end of the decade, and this initiative began in 2023.

Still, investors should remember that Microsoft is on track to spend approximately $145 billion in capex in fiscal 2026 alone. Also, it spent nearly $65 billion in fiscal 2025 (ended June 30) and $44 billion in the previous fiscal year, implying its investment in the Middle East is a relative drop in the bucket.

Additionally, the sales levels of America's largest tech company, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), appear to also confirm this pattern. Nvidia made several deals to sell AI accelerators in Saudi Arabia in late 2025, agreements that analysts estimate are worth between $15 billion and $20 billion through 2029.

Nonetheless, Nvidia generated $216 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25) and $130 billion in the previous fiscal year. That implies that the company's revenue could grow rapidly no matter what happens with its deals in the Middle East.

What investors should conclude

Ultimately, the conflict in the Middle East is unlikely to change the investment theses of the technology industry's top companies, even in a worst-case scenario.

Admittedly, attacks can lead to billions in damages, and investors need to keep any possible Iran crisis endgame in mind. Shareholders also cannot rule out the possibility that investors will dump shares of affected companies in the near term.

However, in the cases of Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia (and probably most of their peers), the Middle East makes up a small percentage of their operations and sales. This means that if you were bullish on these companies before the conflict began, you should probably not shy away from such stocks regardless of what happens with their activities in the Middle East.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.