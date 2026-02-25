IRADIMED (IRMD) Price Target Increased by 21.21% to 122.40

The average one-year price target for IRADIMED (NasdaqGM:IRMD) has been revised to $122.40 / share. This is an increase of 21.21% from the prior estimate of $100.98 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.52% from the latest reported closing price of $99.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in IRADIMED. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 9.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRMD is 0.15%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 7,987K shares. The put/call ratio of IRMD is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 456K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 7.09%.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 428K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares , representing a decrease of 80.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 413K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 39.91% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 333K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 262K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 30.66% over the last quarter.

