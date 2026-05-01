Iradimed Corporation Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Iradimed Corporation (IRMD) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.82 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $4.69 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Iradimed Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.36 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $21.98 million from $19.51 million last year.

Iradimed Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.82 Mln. vs. $4.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $21.98 Mln vs. $19.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.44 To $ 0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 20.0 M To $ 21.0 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.06 To $ 2.21 Full year revenue guidance: $ 91.0 M To $ 96.0 M

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