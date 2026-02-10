Markets
IRMD

Iradimed Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q4

February 10, 2026 — 08:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Iradimed Corporation (IRMD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.442 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $5.147 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Iradimed Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.993 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.0% to $22.692 million from $19.389 million last year.

Iradimed Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.442 Mln. vs. $5.147 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $22.692 Mln vs. $19.389 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.44 To $ 0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 21.0 M To $ 22.0 M

RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

