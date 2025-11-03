Iradimed Corp Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Iradimed Corp (IRMD) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.57 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $5.05 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Iradimed Corp reported adjusted earnings of $6.10 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $21.20 million from $18.32 million last year.

Iradimed Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $21.4 - $22.4 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.68 - $1.72 Full year revenue guidance: $82.5 - $83.5 Mln

