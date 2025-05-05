Iradimed Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Iradimed Corp (IRMD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.7 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $4.1 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Iradimed Corp reported adjusted earnings of $5.3 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $19.5 million from $17.6 million last year.

Iradimed Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.7 Mln. vs. $4.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $19.5 Mln vs. $17.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 to $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $19.7-$19.9 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.71 to $1.81 Full year revenue guidance: $78-$82 Mln

