Navigating Volatility: What IR Professionals Learned in 2025

This discussion reflects panelist perspectives and is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, disclosure, or investment guidance.

Volatility Is the Operating Environment, Not the Exception

Nearly 50% of investor relations professionals expect macro, market, or industry headwinds to impact their role this year, according to Nasdaq’s sixth annual Global IR Issuer Pulse Survey. That finding framed the 2025 Nasdaq Insight Forum panel on effective engagement during market volatility—and the insights that emerged offer practical observations for navigating uncertainty.

The panel brought together IR leaders and portfolio managers from across the capital markets ecosystem. The discussion revealed a consistent theme: the practices that tend to be effective in volatile markets are often the same practices that define investor relations across market environments—consistency, transparency, and proactive engagement. What changes during volatility is the degree to which those practices are tested.

The 2025 discussion also informed broader conversations around macro and capital markets dynamics, including how market participants interpret macro signals, leverage data and technology, and translate insight into action. Against that backdrop, the panelists’ perspectives surfaced several recurring insights relevant to IR teams navigating uncertainty.

Key Insight 1: Volatility Doesn’t Change Strategy—It Reveals Whether One Exists

Across the discussion, a consistent theme emerged: market volatility does not fundamentally require a different investor relations strategy. Instead, it tends to surface whether an organization’s engagement approach was well designed and durable from the outset.

Several IR leaders noted that proactive engagement has long been a core practice, but that recent market conditions have intensified expectations around transparency, responsiveness, and clarity. In that context, volatility amplifies the importance of how—rather than whether—companies communicate with investors.

Another shared perspective was that strong engagement practices compound over time. Organizations that have invested in clear communication norms and relationship building are often better positioned when markets become unsettled, because those foundations support continuity and credibility under pressure.

The broader implication for IR teams is that investor trust is not created during periods of disruption—it is tested there. Effective communication during volatility reflects sustained effort built well before uncertainty emerges.

Key Insight 2: Conviction Requires Understanding—and Understanding Requires Access

The buy‑side perspective anchored the discussion around what investors look for most from issuers during periods of heightened uncertainty. From this vantage point, volatility can be especially pronounced in areas where information gaps materially influence outcomes, making clarity and access particularly important.

A central theme was that investor conviction is built through understanding. That understanding depends on consistent, open access to company leadership—especially when unexpected developments occur. Investors emphasized that availability and responsiveness during challenging moments support more informed assessment and help reduce the risk of reacting solely to market noise.

Participants described situations where negative headlines or external scrutiny led to sharp stock declines that were later clarified. In those circumstances, frequent and timely engagement with management supported investors in assessing whether developments reflected temporary disruption or more fundamental change. Repeated access provided critical context for evaluating long-term conviction based on facts rather than sentiment.

Another key insight was that effective investor engagement often extends beyond IR teams and senior executives alone. Investors value opportunities to hear directly from operational and business unit leaders whose decisions influence company performance. Broadening participation in investor engagement can reinforce confidence during market stress by validating that execution remains aligned with the underlying investment thesis.

Key Insight 3: Guidance Discipline Matters More When Uncertainty Is High

The panel addressed one of the most persistent challenges for IR teams: how to communicate guidance and outlooks when external conditions limit visibility. This challenge is especially pronounced in environments shaped by macro uncertainty, where expectations can shift quickly and forecasting becomes more complex.

A recurring theme was the importance of balancing usefulness with credibility. Panelists described a shared framework centered on providing directional clarity, avoiding unnecessary precision, and preserving long-term credibility with investors. Clear guardrails, rather than granular commitments, were discussed as an effective way to communicate amid uncertainty.

Several leaders referenced an approach that establishes guidance ranges early, updates them on a regular cadence, and limits additional detail unless a specific, identifiable event materially affects performance. In such cases, targeted context may be helpful—but overrefinement of projections may introduce additional forward-looking risk or expectations that become difficult to manage as conditions evolve.

Another perspective noted that some organizations are placing less emphasis on highly detailed long-term numerical targets. Instead, qualitative or directional outlooks can communicate momentum and priorities without locking leadership into figures that may quickly become outdated as conditions change.

From the investor side, this measured approach was discussed as a signal of discipline. Companies that consistently meet or exceed key metrics over time were described as benefiting from stronger credibility, which can influence how performance is evaluated in the market.

The discussion also underscored that in markets where short term trading dynamics can amplify volatility, restraint can be an asset. Providing more information than leadership has confidence in may undermine trust. Directional consistency, transparency around uncertainty, and disciplined communication were positioned as more valuable than precision when visibility is constrained.

Key Insight 4: Feedback Loops Are Operational Infrastructure—Not Nice-to-Haves

The panel highlighted that investor feedback is most effective when treated not as an occasional input, but as an embedded part of how IR teams operate. Rather than collecting sentiment episodically, leading organizations integrate structured feedback loops into communication and planning processes.

One approach discussed involved routinely synthesizing investor sentiment and sharing it with senior leadership on a regular cadence, with more frequent updates during periods of heightened market activity. This input is not simply informational and is often used to inform future communications—particularly when certain metrics, products, or strategic priorities are not well understood by the market.

Another perspective emphasized the value of incorporating feedback earlier in the strategic process. When organizations are evaluating longer term initiatives or potential strategic shifts, outreach to shareholders and analysts can provide insight into how proposals may be received and which questions or concerns are likely to arise.

Investor sentiment was also described as an important input into capital markets day planning. Rather than relying solely on internal assumptions, some IR teams aggregate feedback to determine which topics warrant deeper focus and how time is best allocated during these events.

From the buyside viewpoint, effective communication was described as most impactful when it directly addresses the market’s primary concerns. Identifying areas of heightened investor anxiety and responding with clear, credible messaging—particularly when fundamentals remain intact—can help differentiate transient market fear from underlying business risk.

Key Insight 5: Sell Side Relationships Are a Volatility Management Tool

The panel discussed a tactical approach used by some organizations to manage information flow during earnings season: proactive engagement with sell side analysts shortly after earnings releases.

Several IR teams described scheduling brief one on one conversations with covering analysts ahead of the formal earnings call. These interactions provide an opportunity to confirm that analysts have reviewed the release, understand the key themes for the quarter, and can ask clarifying or technical questions before publishing early commentary.

This approach may be particularly valuable in sectors where analysts issue preliminary notes soon after results are released. Providing timely context may help reduce the risk of misinterpretation and support more accurate early analysis.

These conversations can also improve efficiency by allowing detailed questions to be addressed outside of the earnings call, keeping the call itself focused on higher level discussion.

The underlying logic is that sell side analysts function as an important extension of the investor communication ecosystem. Their initial notes help shape market understanding, influencing buyside interpretation. Ensuring analysts have accurate context before disseminating their views may help prevent unintended narratives from cascading through the market.

Key Insight 6: In Volatility, Less Can Be More

The panel closed with a nuanced observation: during periods of heightened volatility, restraint can be just as important as proactive outreach. Rather than increasing communication volume, IR teams may be more effective by exercising discipline and focus.

When markets are unsettled, investors are often inundated with information. In that environment, adding more commentary can contribute to noise rather than clarity. A measured approach—prioritizing relevance over frequency—can help communications resonate more clearly.

The discussion emphasized focusing on what companies can reliably control: clear articulation of the business’s current position, continued emphasis on core performance indicators, and preparedness for predictable questions tied to prevailing market narratives or sector specific issues. Even when topics are widely discussed externally, teams can prepare responses internally without expanding disclosure beyond established boundaries.

Anticipation was another key principle. Volatility often generates recurring questions. By identifying those areas in advance, preparing consistent and compliant responses, and remaining accessible when investors reach out, IR teams can address company specific concerns without reacting impulsively to broader market swings.

This approach does not eliminate overall market uncertainty—but it can reduce confusion around individual companies. Calm, prepared, and responsive communication was positioned as a stabilizing force that reinforces credibility and keeps investors focused on fundamentals.

Communicating With Confidence Through Volatility

The discussion reinforced a clear theme: effective investor relations during volatile markets are less about reacting to uncertainty and more about relying on discipline built over time. Volatility does not fundamentally change what investors often look for—it heightens scrutiny around how consistently, clearly, and credibly companies communicate.

Across the panel, recurring patterns emerged. Trust is established well before markets become unsettled. Guidance is most useful when directionally sound rather than overly precise. Investor feedback is an operational input that shapes strategy and messaging. And in periods of intense market noise, restraint—paired with preparation and accessibility—can be just as impactful as proactive outreach.

From the buyside perspective, access, clarity, and consistency remain central to decision-making. Investors value engagement that helps them distinguish between temporary volatility and fundamental change. For IR teams, that expectation underscores the importance of steady communication models, well anchored narratives, and readiness for predictable questions—especially when visibility is limited.

Ultimately, credibility is cumulative. It is built through repeated execution, measured disclosure, and responsiveness over time. In uncertain markets, those foundations often determine whether companies are trusted when it matters most.

Operational Foundations for Investor Engagement

As investor expectations evolve and markets remain dynamic, some organizations use purpose-built intelligence and analytics to support their investor relations efforts. Platforms such as Nasdaq IR Intelligence provide visibility into shareholder activity, investor sentiment, and capital markets data, helping IR teams better understand investor engagement trends, emerging market themes, and external factors influencing perception. These insights may support more informed engagement planning, clearer messaging, and more confident communication across earnings cycles and periods of volatility.