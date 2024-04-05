Introducing Nasdaq IR Insight's AI Assistant: 7 AI Tools to help IR Teams Move Faster, Impress Stakeholders, and Win Capital

Here are seven real ways IR teams are already using AI to accelerate their programs, impress stakeholders, and get to capital faster—with direct links to the workflows that make it happen.

7 Ways IR Teams Are Using AI

1. Summarizing Investor Day Themes in Seconds

Investor Days are high-stakes. You’ve got multiple execs presenting, investors asking tough questions, and a flood of follow-up conversations. The pressure to distill all of that into a clear, cohesive narrative? Immense. With the IR Assistant, you can instantly pull executive-ready summaries across multiple conversations tied to a single event or investor. It’s not just a time-saver—it’s a credibility booster. You walk into your next meeting with a tight, data-backed story that shows you’re listening and acting on what matters.

2. Turning Broker Research into Executive-Ready Insights

We all know the drill: earnings drop, and suddenly your inbox is flooded with broker notes. Some are insightful, some are noise—but all of them need to be reviewed, synthesized, and shared with leadership. Coming soon to IR Insight is our AI Report Builder, designed to take that pile of broker feedback and turn it into a clean, customizable summary. Whether it’s market reaction to your earnings or sentiment around a peer’s investor day, you’ll be able to generate a polished report in minutes—not hours. This is the kind of thing that makes your CEO say, “Wow, how’d you pull that together so fast?”

3. Analyzing Transcripts Without Losing a Weekend

If you’ve ever tried to compare how five different peers talked about pricing pressure or tariffs across multiple earnings calls, you know how painful that process can be. With the IR Assistant, you can analyze up to five transcripts at once. It surfaces trends, flags recurring themes, and even lets you drill down into specific keywords. You can also look back across two years of historical data to see how narratives have evolved. It’s like having a research analyst on your team—one who never sleeps and never misses a detail.

4. Streamlining Roadshow Prep

Roadshows are where relationships are built and capital is won—but the prep can be brutal. Matching firms to contacts, cleaning up itineraries, and making sure your CRM is up to date? It’s a time suck. That’s why we built itinerary import into the IR Assistant. You upload your roadshow or conference schedule, and the Assistant does the heavy lifting—matching firms and contacts, organizing the data, and minimizing errors. The result? You spend less time formatting spreadsheets and more time preparing your message.

5. Measuring ROI on Engagement

One of the toughest questions IR teams get asked is: “Was that event worth it?” Now, you can answer with confidence. The IR Assistant summarizes event notes across a wide date range, highlights key themes, and helps you quantify the value of your investor interactions. Whether you’re prepping for a board meeting or just trying to prioritize your next outreach, this kind of insight is gold.

6. Monitoring Peer Reactions to Market Events

Markets move fast. When something big happens—tariffs, regulatory changes, macro shifts—you need to know how your peers are responding. Not next week. Now. With the IR Assistant, you can run keyword-based searches across peer transcripts and generate summaries that show how others are framing the issue. It’s a fast, smart way to adapt your messaging and stay ahead of the curve. This is especially powerful when you’re prepping for earnings or crafting a response to investor concerns.

7. Showing Up Smarter, Every Time

This one’s harder to quantify, but it’s real: when you walk into a meeting with better insights, faster answers, and a clear narrative, people notice. AI helps you show up sharper. It helps you anticipate questions, back up your story with data, and respond in real time. That builds trust—with your C-suite, with your board, and with your investors. And in a world where trust drives capital, that’s everything.

Why This Matters Now

We’re at a turning point in IR. The expectations are higher. The timelines are shorter. And the competition for capital is fierce. AI isn’t a nice-to-have anymore—it’s a strategic advantage. But not all AI is created equal. What makes Nasdaq IR Insight® different is that it’s built for IR, by people who understand IR. It’s grounded in proprietary Nasdaq data, integrated into your existing workflows, and governed by responsible AI principles. This isn’t about chasing hype. It’s about solving real problems in real time. So if you’re ready to move faster, impress stakeholders, and unlock new opportunities for your company—start here.