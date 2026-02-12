Inside the Tech Pullback: Key Drivers & Market Reactions

The Nasdaq Equity Surveillance and Shareholder Analysis team has visibility into trade settlement across over 200 companies in the Technology sector and other major sectors through client and issuer partnerships. This depth of coverage allows the team to share actionable information and unique insight into how investors positioned around recent events.

Between January 28 and February 5, 2026, the Technology sector underwent a steep selloff. During that time, the S&P Technology index declined 8.2%. While a few factors were at play, AI disruption was the major impetus for the decline following Anthropic’s release of Claude plug-ins. As a result, the team observed the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) close down ~22% YTD as of February 6, 2026. Exacerbating the sell-off were spending concerns from Amazon and Alphabet earnings, as the hyper-scalers aggressively increased FY 2026 capex estimates. Finally, December 2025 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) hit the lowest since September 2020, in addition to a weak Challenger jobs number on the macro front.

A Closer Look at Settlement Flows

Aggregated settlement activity from Nasdaq’s ~1,300 North American listed clients between January 30 and February 5, 2026 showed that selling in the Technology sector was driven by institutions, while also scaling back notably in the Financials sector. Hedge funds added exposure amid the downturn, with selling from Consumer Cyclicals and Healthcare sectors funding the purchases. Additionally, inflows were observed from index funds, with capital being injected into Consumer Cyclicals and Technology sectors. The Retail sector also purchased shares, providing support to the market amid a notable selloff. While net activity across sectors was limited, the investor group took advantage to buy-the-dip as markets declined.

Diving further into market caps, the majority of activity was among mid-cap and large-cap companies. Activity among small-cap companies was limited, with institutions and index funds emerging as the sellers. Some of the supply was taken in by hedge fund investors, while retail was seen as the largest buyers of small-cap Technology companies.

Settlement Trends Across Sectors

Across the mid-cap Technology companies, software and IT services stocks received the most attention. Hedge fund buying, institutional selling, and retail buying are the standout trends. We will be analyzing this data in each of the coming weeks and will be providing updates through various means.

Source: Nasdaq Equity Surveillance and Shareholder Analysis Team Internal Data, 2026

Buyers and Sellers

Amundi and Janus were the two most notable institutional buyers of Technology companies during the previous week. Millennium and Citadel were the two most prominent buyers of Technology on the hedge fund front, with heavy buying of the dip in the Software sector.

Aggressive selling of Technology companies across some of the largest institutional investors, including J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Capital Arms, T. Rowe Price, and Fidelity. J.P. Morgan Asset Management was the most notable seller of both Semiconductor and Software companies.

Technical Analysis

The Software sub-sector, as represented by the IGV, has been in a technical downtrend and saw the index trade near last year’s liberation day lows. Technicians view IGV as a “falling knife,” without clear signs of when long-term stabilization will come. The index is trading below significant moving averages and recently experienced a “death cross” with the 50 DMA crossing below the 200 DMA at a steep angle.

With that in mind, relative strength index (RSI) reached its lowest reading in years (since 2011), which is a sign of an oversold indicator. This manifested itself in a relief rally on February 6, 2026, resulting in a higher finish for Software company stocks, despite lagging broader markets during the session.

The psychological $75 support level is a critical area of interest, representing a re-test of the prior cup-with-handle breakout from November 2023. IGV was more concentrated in large-cap companies than mega-cap-heavy indices compared to QQQ or XLK. This led to sharper drawdowns, as its top holdings, including Microsoft (-27% from peak), Salesforce (-48% from peak), and Oracle (-58% from peak), have faced significant selling pressure.

Meanwhile, Semiconductor companies have shown far more resilience. The sector, as represented by VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) tested major support near the 50 DMA, after retreating from all-time highs reached in late January 2026. RSI levels rapidly retreated from overbought conditions of over 70 (reached on January 28 and 29, 2026). Despite the pullback, Semiconductor companies are still holding onto YTD gains of +11.5% as of Friday, February 6, 2026. The substantial outperformance on Friday was driven by a broader rally, and confirmation of a large AI spending spree from hyper scalers Amazon and Alphabet for 2026.

SMH: VanEck Semiconductor ETF

IGV: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

50 DMA: 50 Day Moving Average

200 DMA: 200 Day Moving Average

RSI: Relative Strength Index (measured between 0-100, reading <30 is “oversold,” reading >70 is “overbought”)

YTD Divergence Between IGV and SMH

Underperformance from the Software sector (IGV -22.0% YTD) versus the Semiconductor sector (SMH +11.5% YTD) represented a ~34% spread in just over a month. In terms of breadth, 87% of the IGV started 2026 trading negative, while 64% of the SMH traded positive.

Sell-Side Commentary

Sell-side reactions to the sector’s outsized losses were divided. On one hand, several analysts characterized the move as overdone and fundamentally unjustified, viewing the pullback as an opportunistic re-entry point. On the other, more cautious voices warned that the underlying pressures driving the decline were unlikely to abate, limiting near-term upside and keeping investors on the sidelines.

Earnings Recap

Technology stocks saw a broad pullback as investors collectively took a step back to digest how much AI enthusiasm and capital spending had already been priced in. While fundamentals largely held up, particularly across cloud and hyperscale, the market reacted negatively to guidance that pointed to sustained boosts in capex and longer payback periods. Some of the heavy hitters like Microsoft and Amazon were more pressured by investment intensity versus operating performance metrics. Incremental AI headlines, including rapid advancements from Anthropic, added to the uncertainty by reinforcing disruption across the Software sector, prompting multiple compression and systematic de-risking across growth exposures.

In short, the weakness felt more like positioning and capital discipline concerns rather than a deterioration in demand, with traders rotating out of crowded winners despite generally constructive results. Longer term, clearer evidence that these AI investments translate into durable revenue growth and margin expansion should help stabilize sentiment and provide a path for multiples to rebuild.

Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 FY26 Earnings : Reported resilient cloud growth at ~39% and strong Copilot adoption, but capex guidance spiked meaningfully. Street reaction was muted/negative as investors focused more on ballooning infrastructure spend and Azure growth timing vs near-term monetization.

: Reported resilient cloud growth at ~39% and strong Copilot adoption, but capex guidance spiked meaningfully. Street reaction was muted/negative as investors focused more on ballooning infrastructure spend and Azure growth timing vs near-term monetization. Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2025 Earning s: Sales beat and AWS up ~24% YOY, but EPS slightly below estimates and notable capex guidance (~200B) overshadowed results. Shares sold off sharply as analysts flagged aggressive AI and cloud build-out, increasing margin pressure and raising ROI questions.

s: Sales beat and AWS up ~24% YOY, but EPS slightly below estimates and notable capex guidance (~200B) overshadowed results. Shares sold off sharply as analysts flagged aggressive AI and cloud build-out, increasing margin pressure and raising ROI questions. Alphabet (GOOGL) Q4 2025 Earnings : Cloud revenue surged ~48% and EPS/revenue topped street expectations, yet guidance implied substantial 2026 infrastructure spend. Despite strong fundamentals, multiples softened as investors signaled caution on outsized capex and the timing of AI monetization.

: Cloud revenue surged ~48% and EPS/revenue topped street expectations, yet guidance implied substantial 2026 infrastructure spend. Despite strong fundamentals, multiples softened as investors signaled caution on outsized capex and the timing of AI monetization. Meta Platforms (META) Q4 2025 Earnings : Ad revenue and AI efficiency gains helped meet estimates, with capex also climbing. Analysts credited Meta’s clearer monetization of AI spend for its relative outperformance in the beat reaction.

: Ad revenue and AI efficiency gains helped meet estimates, with capex also climbing. Analysts credited Meta’s clearer monetization of AI spend for its relative outperformance in the beat reaction. Advanced Microchip Devices (AMD) Q4 2025 Earnings : Reported record revenue and earnings beats with strong data center and PC segments. Stock sold off sharply post-earnings as investors weighed slowing secular growth, lofty multiples, and rotation pressures.

: Reported record revenue and earnings beats with strong data center and PC segments. Stock sold off sharply post-earnings as investors weighed slowing secular growth, lofty multiples, and rotation pressures. Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 2025 Earnings: Beat on the top and bottom line but issued softer forward guidance and highlighted cyclical headwinds. Traders viewed the demand outlook, particularly around memory and mobile trends, as a cautionary signal.

Overall, positive guidance has far outpaced negative guidance, with companies having mixed reactions to guidance revisions given a high bar.

