How to Conduct ESG Analysis: Comprehensive Materiality Assessment Guide for 2026

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors have become a significant factor in how today's investors evaluate companies. More than 89%1 of institutional investors globally now consider ESG in their investment decisions and the trend is growing.

Some studies have found that over the past 12 months, 88%2 of global institutional investors have increased their use of ESG information. These are clear signals from the market confirming the importance of ESG analysis and disclosures. Organizations today are investing in rigorous materiality assessments to determine which sustainability topics matter most to their business and stakeholders. Completing a materiality assessment can help teams prioritize ESG topics, gather data, implement repeatable processes, and engage stakeholders more effectively.

Key Takeaways

ESG analysis can help companies identify financial risks and growth opportunities not captured in traditional metrics

can help companies identify financial risks and growth opportunities not captured in traditional metrics Materiality assessments are a key component ESG analysis, helping teams decide which topics to prioritize

are a key component ESG analysis, helping teams decide which topics to prioritize Strong ESG performance were found to have correlations with improved financial outcomes 58% 3 of studies report a positive relationship between ESG and financial performance

were found to have correlations with improved financial outcomes 58% of studies report a positive relationship between ESG and financial performance Data-driven ESG analysis has become important to investor transparency and regulatory compliance

has become important to investor transparency and regulatory compliance Technology platforms centralize ESG data and automate reporting workflows for scalable, audit-ready disclosure

What Is ESG Analysis? ESG analysis is a structured evaluation of how environmental, social, and governance factors affect an organization. These factors can directly impact financial performance and strategic direction. For example, higher ESG performance has been frequently associated in some studies with operational efficiencies9 and a lower cost of capital. A strong ESG analysis framework helps companies determine which ESG issues are the most material to their goals. That often involves gathering data, benchmarking against peers, and communicating performance to investors and regulators. What Is a Materiality Assessment? A materiality assessment is a systematic process organizations use to identify and prioritize the environmental, social, and governance issues that are most relevant to their business and stakeholders. This assessment involves gathering input from internal and external stakeholders, analyzing industry trends, and evaluating which topics could significantly impact the company's financial performance, reputation, and long-term strategy. By focusing on the most material ESG topics, businesses can allocate resources more effectively, enhance transparency in reporting, and address the concerns that matter most to investors, customers, and regulators.

The Three Pillars of ESG Analysis

As its name suggests, the three pillars of ESG analysis are Environmental, Social, and Governance. They make up a framework for assessing a company's impact beyond its financial performance.

Environmental Analysis

Environmental analysis explores how a company manages its impact on the natural environment. It looks at an organization's policies and outcomes around resource use and assesses alignment with applicable regulations.

Common areas of focus include:

Greenhouse gas emissions and climate change assessment

Energy use and resource efficiency

Waste and water management

Exposure to physical climate risks

Regulatory compliance analysis

Social Analysis

Social analysis evaluates how an organization manages its relationships with employees, customers, and communities. When these relationships are strong, they can improve brand trust and talent retention10

Key topics include:

Workforce health, safety, and engagement

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives

Human rights and labor practices across the value chain

Product quality and customer welfare

Governance Analysis

Governance analysis explores a company's processes for oversight and decision-making. Strong governance can build investor confidence and support strategic decision-making.

Core topics include:

Board composition and independence

Executive compensation alignment

Audit committee structure assessment

Risk management and internal controls

Transparency, ethics, and anti-corruption practices

ESG Analysis Methodologies

Companies use a variety of methods to evaluate their ESG performance. The process typically begins with an ESG materiality assessment.

Materiality Assessment Process

The materiality assessment explores which ESG issues are the most meaningful to the company and its stakeholders. It helps teams identify opportunities and risks before prioritizing tasks more effectively.

Major steps include:

Engaging stakeholders: Gathering insights from investors, employees, customers, and regulators helps a business understand expectations from all sides.

Identifying and mapping topics: Teams map their most relevant ESG themes to specific regulations and priorities. This step aligns stakeholder expectations with real business needs.

Assessing impact and financial materiality: Organizations evaluate each ESG topic across two dimensions how the issue affects enterprise value (financial materiality) and how operations affect environmental and social systems (impact materiality). This double materiality assessment process is often required under frameworks like CSRD.

Prioritizing action: The final step is to evaluate the impact of each identified ESG topic and prioritize investments and actions based on their potential financial impact.



Data Collection and Validation An ESG analysis can only be as effective as the data on which it's based. Industry benchmarks, regulatory disclosures, and sustainability reports all contain insights that can help with ESG strategy. For example, benchmarking against peers can reveal performance gaps affecting the company's market performance. Regulatory disclosures highlight the metrics that matter most to policymakers and investors. Third-party ESG ratings may also highlight perceived risks and opportunities that internal reporting doesn't always capture. However, it's important to validate data accuracy before using it in ESG workflows. Check databases against each other. Proactively search for mismatched records. Many teams use ESG platforms to streamline the process. Integration Techniques Organizations need to convert their ESG findings into actionable insights. That process involves: Scoring models that measure performance across key indicators

that measure performance across key indicators Qualitative assessments that evaluate risks not easily captured in metrics

that evaluate risks not easily captured in metrics Scenario analysis to evaluate long-term outcomes under different ESG strategies

to evaluate long-term outcomes under different ESG strategies Financial modeling that connects ESG data to risk models, cost structures, and strategic planning

that connects ESG data to risk models, cost structures, and strategic planning AI and machine learning tools like Nasdaq’s ESG AI Assistant that automate data validation and identify disclosure gaps ESG Analysis Tools and Frameworks Organizations rely on a variety of frameworks to guide their ESG disclosures. These vary by region and help teams align their reporting with global standards while accommodating industry-specific rules.

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)

GRI is one of the most widely used sustainability reporting frameworks globally. It focuses on a company's external footprint, explaining how its operations affect the environment, workers, communities, and regional economies.

Teams use GRI when:

Stakeholders expect broad ESG disclosures

The company operates across multiple regions or industries

The business wants to communicate environmental and social impacts beyond financial reporting

Leadership is preparing to meet supply chain transparency requirements

International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Standards

ISSB provides a global baseline for sustainability-related financial disclosures. IFRS S1 covers general sustainability reporting, while IFRS S2 focuses on climate specifically.

Teams use ISSB standards when:

They want globally interoperable, regulator-aligned disclosures

They need to unify reporting for other standards in a single framework

They're preparing for growing regulatory alignment with ISSB regulations worldwide

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards

SASB provides a set of financial ESG metrics tailored to meet the needs of 77 distinct industries.

Teams use SASB when:

They want to disclose ESG information that is financially relevant

Investors request industry-specific disclosures

Executives want to align with the ISSB's financial materiality lens

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

TCFD provides reporting guidance for climate-related risks and opportunities across ESG metrics. It's embedded in many regulatory and voluntary reporting regimes.

Teams use TCFD when:

They need to report climate risks in a structured way

They're preparing for SEC climate disclosures or ISSB alignment

Climate scenarios and transitional risk are material for business

Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Reporting

CDP publishes environmental disclosure frameworks for climate, water, and supply chain. It publishes standardized questionnaires that investors widely use for benchmarking.

Teams use CDP when:

They need detailed emissions and environmental data for investor requests

They want to benchmark performance against environmental leaders

They manage complex supply chains that resist easy analysis

They operate in regions with strict CDP-aligned regulations

ESG Rating and Scoring Systems

Third-party ESG rating agencies evaluate companies using proprietary methods. These scores help companies understand how their ESG performance compares to peers and help investors compare businesses across ESG criteria.

Teams use third-party ratings and benchmarking alongside an internal ESG gap analysis when they want an external view of how investors interpret sustainability performance and need to identify gaps not visible through internal analysis alone.

Regulatory and Compliance Requirements

Regulatory expectations set baseline requirements companies must meet to avoid fines and analyst downgrades. As many as 95%4 of the world's largest 250 companies already publish carbon-reduction targets, signaling widespread readiness for more rigorous reporting.

SEC Climate Disclosure Requirements

In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has adopted rules requiring public companies to disclose climate-related risks and emissions data. The framework is modeled on TCFD recommendations and requires organizations to explain how climate risks affect their business strategy and long-term performance expectations.

EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

In the European Union, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) governs corporate ESG disclosure. It requires double materiality assessments based on European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). Even non-EU companies may be subject to CSRD requirements if they operate significantly in the region.

While ESG reporting often requires investments in data systems and governance processes, compliance may bring benefits. Clear, consistent disclosures may reduce regulatory risk and improve investor confidence, making it easier for many groups to allocate capital to a company.

Because regulations change frequently, companies need to establish ongoing regulatory monitoring processes. That typically means tracking emerging requirements, assessing their relevance to operations, and updating ESG practices as standards evolve.

Best Practices for Implementing ESG Reporting and Analysis

ESG expectations continue to accelerate. According to recent research, 67%5 of asset owners believe ESG has become more material over the past five years. This underscores the need for structured approaches to investor-ready ESG programs.

One best practice is treating ESG analysis as a cross-functional effort. Finance, operations, legal, and sustainability teams should all collaborate to define ESG standards, assign reporting responsibilities, and align metrics with business objectives.

Another best practice is establishing transparent governance and ownership. Defining who's accountable for tasks like data collection and sign-off keeps teams aligned and reduces friction during reporting cycles. Standardizing documentation and review processes can also improve consistency across departments.

Common ESG Analysis Challenges and Solutions

Despite its growing importance, teams still face challenges when implementing ESG reporting initiatives. According to industry research, 57%6 of executives cite data quality as their top ESG challenge, while 81%6 see documentation and sign-offs as difficult.

Companies often invest in ESG platforms for their dedicated software tools to centralize ESG data and reporting across the organization. Platforms offer a unified workspace to keep teams aligned. ESG platforms centralize data, automate repetitive processes, and improve traceability.

Alongside technology, organizations should establish data dictionaries and standard operating procedures for employees to reference. These keep teams working from the same set of expectations to improve ESG consistency.