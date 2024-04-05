How to Conduct ESG Analysis: Comprehensive Materiality Assessment Guide for 2026

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors have become a significant factor in how today's investors evaluate companies. More than 89%1 of institutional investors globally now consider ESG in their investment decisions and the trend is growing.
Some studies have found that over the past 12 months, 88%2 of global institutional investors have increased their use of ESG information. These are clear signals from the market confirming the importance of ESG analysis and disclosures. Organizations today are investing in rigorous materiality assessments to determine which sustainability topics matter most to their business and stakeholders. Completing a materiality assessment can help teams prioritize ESG topics, gather data, implement repeatable processes, and engage stakeholders more effectively.
Key Takeaways
- ESG analysis can help companies identify financial risks and growth opportunities not captured in traditional metrics
- Materiality assessments are a key component ESG analysis, helping teams decide which topics to prioritize
- Strong ESG performance were found to have correlations with improved financial outcomes 58%3 of studies report a positive relationship between ESG and financial performance
- Data-driven ESG analysis has become important to investor transparency and regulatory compliance
- Technology platforms centralize ESG data and automate reporting workflows for scalable, audit-ready disclosure
What Is ESG Analysis?
ESG analysis is a structured evaluation of how environmental, social, and governance factors affect an organization. These factors can directly impact financial performance and strategic direction.
For example, higher ESG performance has been frequently associated in some studies with operational efficiencies9 and a lower cost of capital. A strong ESG analysis framework helps companies determine which ESG issues are the most material to their goals. That often involves gathering data, benchmarking against peers, and communicating performance to investors and regulators.
What Is a Materiality Assessment?
A materiality assessment is a systematic process organizations use to identify and prioritize the environmental, social, and governance issues that are most relevant to their business and stakeholders. This assessment involves gathering input from internal and external stakeholders, analyzing industry trends, and evaluating which topics could significantly impact the company's financial performance, reputation, and long-term strategy. By focusing on the most material ESG topics, businesses can allocate resources more effectively, enhance transparency in reporting, and address the concerns that matter most to investors, customers, and regulators.
The Three Pillars of ESG Analysis
As its name suggests, the three pillars of ESG analysis are Environmental, Social, and Governance. They make up a framework for assessing a company's impact beyond its financial performance.
Environmental Analysis
Environmental analysis explores how a company manages its impact on the natural environment. It looks at an organization's policies and outcomes around resource use and assesses alignment with applicable regulations.
Common areas of focus include:
- Greenhouse gas emissions and climate change assessment
- Energy use and resource efficiency
- Waste and water management
- Exposure to physical climate risks
- Regulatory compliance analysis
Social Analysis
Social analysis evaluates how an organization manages its relationships with employees, customers, and communities. When these relationships are strong, they can improve brand trust and talent retention10
Key topics include:
- Workforce health, safety, and engagement
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives
- Human rights and labor practices across the value chain
- Product quality and customer welfare
Governance Analysis
Governance analysis explores a company's processes for oversight and decision-making. Strong governance can build investor confidence and support strategic decision-making.
Core topics include:
- Board composition and independence
- Executive compensation alignment
- Audit committee structure assessment
- Risk management and internal controls
- Transparency, ethics, and anti-corruption practices
ESG Analysis Methodologies
Companies use a variety of methods to evaluate their ESG performance. The process typically begins with an ESG materiality assessment.
Materiality Assessment Process
The materiality assessment explores which ESG issues are the most meaningful to the company and its stakeholders. It helps teams identify opportunities and risks before prioritizing tasks more effectively.
Major steps include:
Engaging stakeholders: Gathering insights from investors, employees, customers, and regulators helps a business understand expectations from all sides.
Identifying and mapping topics: Teams map their most relevant ESG themes to specific regulations and priorities. This step aligns stakeholder expectations with real business needs.
Assessing impact and financial materiality: Organizations evaluate each ESG topic across two dimensions how the issue affects enterprise value (financial materiality) and how operations affect environmental and social systems (impact materiality). This double materiality assessment process is often required under frameworks like CSRD.
Prioritizing action: The final step is to evaluate the impact of each identified ESG topic and prioritize investments and actions based on their potential financial impact.
Data Collection and Validation
An ESG analysis can only be as effective as the data on which it's based. Industry benchmarks, regulatory disclosures, and sustainability reports all contain insights that can help with ESG strategy.
For example, benchmarking against peers can reveal performance gaps affecting the company's market performance. Regulatory disclosures highlight the metrics that matter most to policymakers and investors. Third-party ESG ratings may also highlight perceived risks and opportunities that internal reporting doesn't always capture.
However, it's important to validate data accuracy before using it in ESG workflows. Check databases against each other. Proactively search for mismatched records. Many teams use ESG platforms to streamline the process.
Integration Techniques
Organizations need to convert their ESG findings into actionable insights. That process involves:
- Scoring models that measure performance across key indicators
- Qualitative assessments that evaluate risks not easily captured in metrics
- Scenario analysis to evaluate long-term outcomes under different ESG strategies
- Financial modeling that connects ESG data to risk models, cost structures, and strategic planning
- AI and machine learning tools like Nasdaq’s ESG AI Assistant that automate data validation and identify disclosure gaps
ESG Analysis Tools and Frameworks
Organizations rely on a variety of frameworks to guide their ESG disclosures. These vary by region and help teams align their reporting with global standards while accommodating industry-specific rules.
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
GRI is one of the most widely used sustainability reporting frameworks globally. It focuses on a company's external footprint, explaining how its operations affect the environment, workers, communities, and regional economies.
Teams use GRI when:
- Stakeholders expect broad ESG disclosures
- The company operates across multiple regions or industries
- The business wants to communicate environmental and social impacts beyond financial reporting
- Leadership is preparing to meet supply chain transparency requirements
International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Standards
ISSB provides a global baseline for sustainability-related financial disclosures. IFRS S1 covers general sustainability reporting, while IFRS S2 focuses on climate specifically.
Teams use ISSB standards when:
- They want globally interoperable, regulator-aligned disclosures
- They need to unify reporting for other standards in a single framework
- They're preparing for growing regulatory alignment with ISSB regulations worldwide
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards
SASB provides a set of financial ESG metrics tailored to meet the needs of 77 distinct industries.
Teams use SASB when:
- They want to disclose ESG information that is financially relevant
- Investors request industry-specific disclosures
- Executives want to align with the ISSB's financial materiality lens
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
TCFD provides reporting guidance for climate-related risks and opportunities across ESG metrics. It's embedded in many regulatory and voluntary reporting regimes.
Teams use TCFD when:
- They need to report climate risks in a structured way
- They're preparing for SEC climate disclosures or ISSB alignment
- Climate scenarios and transitional risk are material for business
Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Reporting
CDP publishes environmental disclosure frameworks for climate, water, and supply chain. It publishes standardized questionnaires that investors widely use for benchmarking.
Teams use CDP when:
- They need detailed emissions and environmental data for investor requests
- They want to benchmark performance against environmental leaders
- They manage complex supply chains that resist easy analysis
- They operate in regions with strict CDP-aligned regulations
ESG Rating and Scoring Systems
Third-party ESG rating agencies evaluate companies using proprietary methods. These scores help companies understand how their ESG performance compares to peers and help investors compare businesses across ESG criteria.
Teams use third-party ratings and benchmarking alongside an internal ESG gap analysis when they want an external view of how investors interpret sustainability performance and need to identify gaps not visible through internal analysis alone.
Regulatory and Compliance Requirements
Regulatory expectations set baseline requirements companies must meet to avoid fines and analyst downgrades. As many as 95%4 of the world's largest 250 companies already publish carbon-reduction targets, signaling widespread readiness for more rigorous reporting.
SEC Climate Disclosure Requirements
In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has adopted rules requiring public companies to disclose climate-related risks and emissions data. The framework is modeled on TCFD recommendations and requires organizations to explain how climate risks affect their business strategy and long-term performance expectations.
EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)
In the European Union, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) governs corporate ESG disclosure. It requires double materiality assessments based on European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). Even non-EU companies may be subject to CSRD requirements if they operate significantly in the region.
While ESG reporting often requires investments in data systems and governance processes, compliance may bring benefits. Clear, consistent disclosures may reduce regulatory risk and improve investor confidence, making it easier for many groups to allocate capital to a company.
Because regulations change frequently, companies need to establish ongoing regulatory monitoring processes. That typically means tracking emerging requirements, assessing their relevance to operations, and updating ESG practices as standards evolve.
Best Practices for Implementing ESG Reporting and Analysis
ESG expectations continue to accelerate. According to recent research, 67%5 of asset owners believe ESG has become more material over the past five years. This underscores the need for structured approaches to investor-ready ESG programs.
One best practice is treating ESG analysis as a cross-functional effort. Finance, operations, legal, and sustainability teams should all collaborate to define ESG standards, assign reporting responsibilities, and align metrics with business objectives.
Another best practice is establishing transparent governance and ownership. Defining who's accountable for tasks like data collection and sign-off keeps teams aligned and reduces friction during reporting cycles. Standardizing documentation and review processes can also improve consistency across departments.
Common ESG Analysis Challenges and Solutions
Despite its growing importance, teams still face challenges when implementing ESG reporting initiatives. According to industry research, 57%6 of executives cite data quality as their top ESG challenge, while 81%6 see documentation and sign-offs as difficult.
Companies often invest in ESG platforms for their dedicated software tools to centralize ESG data and reporting across the organization. Platforms offer a unified workspace to keep teams aligned. ESG platforms centralize data, automate repetitive processes, and improve traceability.
Alongside technology, organizations should establish data dictionaries and standard operating procedures for employees to reference. These keep teams working from the same set of expectations to improve ESG consistency.
The Technology Shaping ESG Analysis
As ESG programs grow in complexity, many organizations are moving away from manual, spreadsheet-based processes in favor of software platforms. These provide a centralized environment for collecting data, standardizing metrics, and aligning disclosures across multiple reporting frameworks.
Digital tools help organizations maintain traceability and audit readiness, consolidating ESG insights across departments to help teams identify material risks in current strategies.
Platforms such as Nasdaq Sustainable Lens® demonstrate how ESG technology enables structured analysis. Sustainability teams can benchmark performance against peers, uncover material risks in ESG strategies, and improve alignment with frameworks like TCFD.
As an example , Selective Insurance used Nasdaq Sustainable Lens to understand and mitigate the impacts of climate-related catastrophic losses. The platform helped Selective Insurance unify its climate strategy and identify company-specific risks and opportunities. The business saved time and published a more comprehensive, market-ready TCFD report with the platform's help.
In another case, Dolby recently used Nasdaq Sustainable Lens® to consolidate its ESG data and identify performance gaps. The company used integrated analytics tools and AI-driven insights to build a more transparent, high-performing ESG program.
Within modern ESG platforms, dashboards help teams translate complex data into actionable insights. They aggregate data and present it visually to streamline monitoring and decision-making. Teams use ESG dashboards to support scenario planning, progress tracking, trend visualization, workforce metrics, and governance practices.
Artificial intelligence is also playing a growing role in ESG workflows. Tools like Nasdaq’s ESG AI Assistant help teams classify documents and identify disclosure gaps through automation. The platform can assist with data validation and delivering deeper insights from large datasets.
As AI continues to improve, its role in ESG processes will likely grow. Teams can save labor hours and reduce ESG compliance risks with enhanced risk modeling and scenario analysis tools powered by artificial intelligence.
Strategies for Stakeholder Engagement and Communication
Strong ESG performance requires sustained engagement with stakeholders like investors, employees, and communities. The most effective organizations use targeted strategies to guide stakeholder engagement and communicate ESG performance.
Meeting Investor ESG Needs
Investor expectations around ESG continue to increase. Even among small institutional investors, 47%7 now incorporate ESG factors in their decision-making.
Companies typically provide ESG details through sustainability reports and regulatory filings. Some also offer investor presentations that outline governance oversight and scenario analysis outcomes. Making clear, consistent disclosures helps investors assess risk exposure, compare performance to peers, and build confidence in the company's long-term trajectory.
Using Standardized Frameworks
Consistent messaging is critical in an ESG strategy. For the best results, companies should structure their communications around familiar frameworks such as ISSB, GRI, or TCFD. Investors and other external stakeholders will know how to analyze these documents and compare them to others.
Following a repeatable process designed around one of these frameworks delivers a more consistent, clear experience for external stakeholders. It's also important to be transparent about challenges and progress toward goals over time to maintain credibility.
Preparing for ESG-Related Crisis Communication
Organizations can still experience unexpected ESG issues from supply chain disruptions and climate-related events. Clear governance structures and proactive communication help to maintain stakeholder trust during high-risk events. This means organizations should establish ESG communication processes well in advance of any crisis. Understanding how to respond and who will do it in advance will streamline communications when they're needed.
How Nasdaq Supports Scalable, Investor-Ready ESG Reporting
ESG reporting has become an important function for today's companies as investor expectations and regulatory requirements continue to grow. However, many organizations struggle to scale ESG analysis consistently, especially when data is fragmented across disconnected teams and systems.
Nasdaq supports companies in these challenges by combining capital markets expertise with purpose-built ESG technology. This can help organizations address investor and regulator expectations around ESG more consistently.
Through Nasdaq Sustainable Lens®, companies may gain access to automated insights, materiality indicators, and data visualization tools to streamline reporting and decision-making. This may centralize ESG data and improves comparability to support more informed decision-making and disclosures.
Request a free ESG gap assessment today to learn how Nasdaq Sustainable Lens® could help improve your company's ESG operations with automated insights.
ESG Analysis FAQs
What is the difference between an ESG assessment and an ESG analysis?
An ESG assessment evaluates the company's current performance along environmental, social, and governance metrics. ESG analysis examines how these factors affect the company's financial performance, risks, and overall strategy.
How do you conduct an ESG materiality assessment?"
Start the ESG materiality assessment by identifying stakeholders and gathering their input. Then, map those inputs to relevant ESG topics and score their importance based on business needs. The final step is to evaluate each topic's impact on both financial performance (financial materiality) and environmental/social systems (impact materiality).
What is double materiality in ESG reporting?
The double materiality assessment process examines two perspectives: how ESG issues affect financial performance and how the company impacts the environment and society. This approach is required under frameworks like CSRD.
What should be included in an ESG risk assessment?
An effective ESG risk assessment template should typically include all relevant ESG risks, the company's exposure levels to them, and recommended mitigation actions. Teams also typically share details around implementation timelines and compare internal metrics against industry frameworks and competitive benchmarks.
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Citations
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- Source: Callan Institute,”2024 ESG Survey"