Cross-Functional Collaboration in Investor Relations: Lessons from 2025

This discussion reflects panelist perspectives and is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, disclosure, or investment guidance.

The Function Is No Longer a Function—It’s a Network

Investor relations has always required coordination across functions. But the 2025 Nasdaq Insight Forum highlighted that coordination alone is no longer sufficient. Across the discussion, IR professionals, governance leaders, and sustainability specialists described a more structural shift: integrated workflows designed to support messaging consistency, regulatory awareness, and stakeholder engagement are increasingly managed as a single, interconnected system.

Rather than operating as a standalone function, IR has become a connective layer across finance, legal, sustainability, communications, and the board. The conversation surfaced practical observations about how organizations are adapting governance structures, adopting emerging technologies, and maintaining alignment as investor and regulatory expectations continue to rise.

The insights that emerged reflect how cross‑functional collaboration is evolving from an informal necessity into an operating model.

Key Insight 1: Message Consistency Begins with IR and Extends Across the Enterprise

One recurring theme was the central role investor relations often plays in anchoring enterprise‑wide messaging. Some organizations have intentionally designed their structures so that IR messaging informs how information is communicated across the business, helping maintain consistency for investors and other external stakeholders.

In practice, this can involve formalized partnerships between IR, finance leadership, sustainability teams, legal and corporate governance functions, and business unit communications. Rather than relying on ad hoc coordination, these teams operate within defined processes that clarify how information flows and how messaging is aligned.

Participants emphasized that this approach reflects a structural decision, not a stylistic preference. While retraining internal teams to adapt to centralized messaging models can take time, the outcome may help reduce the risk of conflicting signals across disclosures, regulatory communications, and stakeholder engagement.

Key Insight 2: Governance and Sustainability Are Converging in Day‑to‑Day Operations

Another theme that emerged was the increasingly blurred line between governance, sustainability, and investor relations activities. While these functions may remain distinct organizationally, their work often converges operationally.

Panelists described shareholder engagement processes that require close coordination between IR and governance teams, particularly around proxy voting, stewardship engagement, and disclosure review. Investor conversations frequently span governance practices, sustainability priorities, and financial performance, requiring multiple functions to contribute context and expertise.

A similar convergence was noted in sustainability programs, where functional leaders collaborate closely with legal and compliance partners to support accurate disclosures and informed board and investor discussions. In these environments, IR teams often act as facilitators—ensuring that governance and sustainability considerations are reflected appropriately in investor communications.

The broader implication is that IR professionals increasingly operate at the intersection of financial performance, governance oversight, and sustainability strategy.

Key Insight 3: AI Adoption Is a Governance Question, Not Just a Technology Question

Discussions around artificial intelligence focused less on capability and more on oversight. Panelists emphasized that AI adoption is increasingly treated as a governance issue, requiring cross‑functional review and board‑level awareness.

Some organizations have implemented formal approval structures for AI use cases, evaluating potential applications based on accuracy, intellectual property risk, bias, and regulatory considerations. Others embed AI oversight within broader enterprise risk frameworks, supported by board education and committee‑level review.

Rather than assigning AI governance to a single committee, several participants described distributed oversight models—where risk, human capital, and full boards each engage with different aspects of AI adoption. For IR professionals, these governance frameworks have direct relevance, as investors increasingly ask not only how AI is used, but how it is governed.

The discussion underscored that AI governance is a shared responsibility across functions, with IR playing a role in shaping how those practices are communicated externally.

Key Insight 4: Practical AI Use Cases Are Already Embedded in Workflows

Beyond governance, panelists discussed practical ways AI is already being used operationally across functions.

Examples included using internal language models to support early drafting of earnings materials, benchmarking peer disclosures, summarizing public filings, and analyzing sustainability reports. In most cases, AI was described as a starting point rather than a final authority—helping teams work more efficiently while maintaining human review and oversight.

Participants noted that these tools can reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, allowing teams to focus on refinement, analysis, and decision‑making. Importantly, AI outputs were consistently framed as inputs that require validation, not replacements for judgment.

The takeaway was not about scale or automation, but about targeted enablement—using AI where it meaningfully supports existing workflows without introducing new risk.

Key Insight 5: Messaging Discipline Matters—Including When Not to Lead With AI

One candid theme in the discussion was the need for messaging restraint around emerging technologies. While investor interest in AI is high, panelists cautioned against elevating AI as a primary narrative unless it is material to the business and well‑understood internally.

Some organizations have chosen to focus AI communications internally—using it to improve productivity or decision‑making—while limiting external messaging until capabilities, governance, and impact are clearly established. This disciplined approach reflects a broader tension facing companies: balancing pressure to demonstrate innovation with the risk of over‑promising or creating disclosure challenges.

The panel emphasized that thoughtful sequencing—aligning messaging with actual capability—can help preserve credibility over time.

Key Insight 6: Collaboration Is Accelerated by Time, Resources, and Shared Data

When asked what would most accelerate effective collaboration and technology adoption, panelists pointed to three recurring factors: time, resources, and access to shared data.

Participants noted that aligning multiple functions requires upfront investment in processes and education, particularly when new technologies are involved. Ethical considerations, data quality, and consistency across systems were also highlighted as necessary foundations.

A final observation emphasized the importance of working from common data sources. Disparate systems and inputs can complicate collaboration, while shared reference points help teams stay aligned and reduce friction across functions.

Cross‑Functional Collaboration in Uncertain Markets

Across the discussion, a consistent message emerged: investor relations no longer operates in isolation. As investor expectations expand and regulatory complexity grows, effective IR increasingly depends on close collaboration with governance, sustainability, legal, finance, and technology teams.

The insights shared at the 2025 Nasdaq Insight Forum reflect a broader shift toward integrated operating models—where messaging, disclosure, and risk oversight are managed collectively rather than sequentially. In volatile markets, this alignment can support clearer communication, more resilient narratives, and better‑informed stakeholder engagement.

Ultimately, cross‑functional collaboration is less about structure alone and more about shared accountability. When teams operate with common data, aligned priorities, and clear governance, IR professionals are better positioned to support confidence and credibility over time.

Operational Foundations for Cross‑Functional Engagement

As collaboration across investor relations, governance, and sustainability becomes more operationally complex, some organizations use purpose‑built intelligence and analytics to support alignment across functions. Platforms such as Nasdaq IR Intelligence provide insight into shareholder activity, investor sentiment, and broader capital markets dynamics, helping teams develop a more consistent view of how their company is being perceived. These insights may support coordinated planning, clearer messaging, and more informed engagement across reporting cycles and periods of market uncertainty.