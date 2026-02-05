IQVIA Q4 Earnings Up; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), a healthcare data and analytics company, on Thursday reported higher net income and revenue in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year and issued its full-year 2026 financial outlook.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $514 million from $437 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.99 versus $2.42 last year.

Adjusted net income rose to $588 million from $564 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.42 versus $3.12 last year.

On average, 19 analysts had expected the company to report $3.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.05 billion from $996 million in the previous year.

Income from operations increased to $627 million from $626 million in the prior year.

Revenue rose to $4.36 million from $3.96 million in the previous year.

On average, 17 analysts had expected the company to report revenue at $4.24 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company repurchased $212 million of stock in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing total share repurchases for the full year to $1.24 billion.

As of December 31, 2025, IQVIA had $1.77 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

For full-year 2026, the company expects revenue of $17.15 billion to $17.35 billion, including about 150 basis points from acquisitions and roughly a 100 basis point foreign exchange tailwind.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $12.55 to $12.85.

The outlook reflects an increase of about $80 million in interest expense from financing activities completed in 2025 and expected refinancing in 2026.

In the pre-market trading, IQVIA Holdings is 0.62% lesser at $201 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.