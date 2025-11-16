IQE (IQEPF) Price Target Increased by 14.67% to 0.30

The average one-year price target for IQE (OTCPK:IQEPF) has been revised to $0.30 / share. This is an increase of 14.67% from the prior estimate of $0.26 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.30 to a high of $0.31 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.53% from the latest reported closing price of $0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQE. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQEPF is 0.02%, an increase of 77.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.45% to 82,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 59,032K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQEPF by 10.32% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 16,958K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,244K shares , representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQEPF by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,271K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,128K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 272K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQEPF by 20.91% over the last quarter.

