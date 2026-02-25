IQE (AIM:IQE) Price Target Increased by 102.50% to 41.31

The average one-year price target for IQE (AIM:IQE) has been revised to 41.31 GBX / share. This is an increase of 102.50% from the prior estimate of 20.40 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 GBX to a high of 64.05 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 223.24% from the latest reported closing price of 12.78 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQE. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 36.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQE is 0.03%, an increase of 72.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 82,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 59,032K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQE by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,271K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,128K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P holds 1,000K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 259K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.