Ipsos Acquires Omedia

July 20, 2023 — 08:52 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ipsos announced the acquisition of Omedia, a multi-specialist market research company established in Senegal, Ivory Coast and Mali.

Ipsos said that, by investing in Omedia, it will develop its business, in French speaking African markets, with its existing clients and will leverage robust operational capabilities in the region.

Omedia is an agency in Western Sub-Saharan Africa and performs a large span of marketing research surveys, as well as audience measurement, advertising, editorial and digital monitoring.

