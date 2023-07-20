Ipsos Acquires Omedia

(RTTNews) - Ipsos announced the acquisition of Omedia, a multi-specialist market research company established in Senegal, Ivory Coast and Mali.

Ipsos said that, by investing in Omedia, it will develop its business, in French speaking African markets, with its existing clients and will leverage robust operational capabilities in the region.

Omedia is an agency in Western Sub-Saharan Africa and performs a large span of marketing research surveys, as well as audience measurement, advertising, editorial and digital monitoring.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.