Ipsen CEO David Meek Resigns

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) said that David Meek has resigned as the company's Chief Executive Officer and will step down from the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2019, to pursue another professional opportunity as President and Chief Executive Officer of FerGene.

The company said it appoint Aymeric Le Chatelier, currently Chief Financial Officer as Interim CEO to replace David Meek as of January 1, 2020.

The company said it has asked the Nominations Committee, chaired by Carol Xueref, to immediately conduct a search process in order to identify the future Chief Executive Officer.

