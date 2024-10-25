News & Insights

IPS Securex Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

October 25, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

IPS Securex Holdings (SG:42N) has released an update.

IPS Securex Holdings has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, including the re-designation of Mr. Ong Beng Chye from Independent Non-Executive Chairman to Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman. The company also welcomes new independent directors, Mr. Barney Lau and Ms. Lee Li Ing, following the retirement of Mr. Chan Tien Lok and Mr. Joseph Tan Peng Chin. These changes aim to bring fresh perspectives and ensure robust governance at IPS Securex.

