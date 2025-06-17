iPower Inc. Announces Strategic Shift to Crypto Treasury and Blockchain Infrastructure Services

iPower Inc. announces strategic shift to crypto treasury and blockchain services, focusing on Bitcoin accumulation and related retail offerings.

iPower Inc. has announced a significant strategic shift to become a crypto treasury and blockchain infrastructure services company, focusing initially on building a Bitcoin treasury strategy. This new direction includes accumulating Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to enhance financial resilience and adapt to emerging financial ecosystems, according to CEO Lawrence Tan. The company plans to expand its services to include retail offerings related to blockchain, such as cloud mining power distribution, home-use mining equipment, and personal digital asset custody tools, all integrated into its SuperSuite platform. While iPower will maintain its current operations during this transition, its primary focus will increasingly center on the digital asset economy and blockchain tools for consumers. Further updates regarding these initiatives are expected in the coming months.

Potential Positives

iPower is repositioning itself as a crypto treasury and blockchain infrastructure services company, signaling a significant strategic shift that aligns with emerging market trends.

The company plans to accumulate Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, which may enhance its financial resilience and serve as a long-term store of value.

iPower's introduction of services like cloud mining power retail and home-use mining equipment distribution indicates diversification into new revenue streams within the growing digital asset economy.

The strategic pivot supports the company's goal of aligning with future-facing technologies and market demands, potentially increasing its competitiveness in the industry.

Potential Negatives

iPower's strategic pivot toward a Bitcoin treasury strategy may introduce significant volatility and risk, as the cryptocurrency market is known for its unpredictability, potentially jeopardizing the company's financial stability.

The company's shift to focus on blockchain and digital assets could distract from its core eCommerce business, which might lead to operational challenges or a loss of focus on existing customer needs.

By transitioning into a relatively unproven market segment, iPower may face increased scrutiny and pressure from investors concerned about the viability and profitability of its new business model.

FAQ

What is iPower's new strategic focus?

iPower is shifting to becoming a crypto treasury and blockchain infrastructure services company, starting with a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

How will iPower accumulate Bitcoin?

The company plans to acquire Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to enhance financial resilience and long-term value.

What blockchain services will iPower offer?

iPower intends to launch retail services like cloud mining power, home-use mining equipment, and cold wallets for digital asset custody.

How will this strategy impact iPower's existing operations?

While transitioning, iPower will continue to support its existing operations but focus more on the digital asset economy and blockchain tools.

When can we expect updates from iPower?

iPower plans to release more information on its treasury activities, new products, and partnerships in the coming months.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a technology-driven eCommerce and supply chain platform, today announced a major strategic shift approved by its Board of Directors. The Company intends to reposition itself as a



crypto treasury and blockchain infrastructure services company



, with an initial and central emphasis on building a



Bitcoin treasury strategy



as a foundational component of its future growth.





As part of this transformation, iPower intends to start accumulating



Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset



, with the aim of creating a long-term store of value and serving as a key element in enhancing iPower’s financial resilience and strategic optionality.





“Our entry into Bitcoin represents a strategic allocation decision grounded in our long-term view of digital assets as a viable treasury component,” said



Lawrence Tan



, CEO of iPower. “We believe Bitcoin offers strong potential as a reserve asset, and this initial focus aligns with our goals of enhancing balance sheet resilience and positioning the Company in emerging financial ecosystems.”





Alongside its treasury initiative, iPower plans to expand into blockchain-related retail services, leveraging its operational expertise and infrastructure to deliver a range of consumer-facing offerings:







Acting as a



retailer of cloud mining power



Serving as a



distributor and retailer of home-use mining equipment



Launching a new line of



cold wallets and personal digital asset custody tools



to support secure ownership











iPower plans to integrate these new services into its proprietary SuperSuite platform, which will continue to evolve to support both eCommerce and blockchain-aligned business solutions.





This strategic pivot reflects iPower’s broader goal of aligning its operations with future-facing technologies and market demand. While the Company will continue to support its existing operations during the transition, iPower’s primary focus will increasingly shift toward the digital asset economy, infrastructure enablement, and consumer access to blockchain-powered tools.





iPower expects to release additional updates regarding its treasury activities, new product offerings, and partnerships in the coming months.







About iPower Inc.







iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. In addition to its plans to expand into the crypto treasury and blockchain infrastructure services company, iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at



www.meetipower.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about iPower’s financial condition, business strategy, development, financial needs and general market conditions. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings.







Investor Relations Contact:









IPW.IR@meetipower.com





