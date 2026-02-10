Markets
IPW

IPower Board Approves Share Repurchase Program Of Upto $2 Mln

February 10, 2026 — 09:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - iPower Inc. (IPW), Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of upto $2 million, which is expected to be implemented in the near future.

The program, which is first in the company history, reflects alignment across iPower's capital structure and confidence in its financial position and strategic direction.

The company noted that the combination of new capital, recent cost-structure improvements, along with the program provides it with greater flexibility in capital allocation, while continuing to support its operating priorities and previously announced strategic initiatives.

Currently, IPW is trading at $4.2301, down 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IPW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.