IPhone 16 Pro Users Experience Touchscreen Issues

(RTTNews) - Several Apple (AAPL) users have posted on social discussion forum Reddit about the touchscreen issues in various models, including the newly launched iPhone 16 Pro.

The complaints highlight the screen unresponsiveness during interactions such as scrolling, pressing buttons, and missed presses on the virtual keyboard.

Also, several others experienced similar issues near the Camera Control, and on the right-hand of side of the screen, according to 9to5Mac.

"If one's skin accidentally touches the area next to the new Camera Control button first, the whole screen becomes unresponsive until released, except for the home bar," a Reddit user wrote.

Several reports suggest that the issue is caused by the iOS 18's overly sensitive touchpad, which is designed to prevent accidental touches. 9To5Mac further speculates that iPhone 16 Pro's thin screen bezels might also contribute to the problem.

As per MacRumors, a demonstration posted on Mastodon by user Khaos Tian shows how the problem can be intentionally triggered, suggesting that the problem is software-related.

Notably, the issue seems to occur only when devices are unlocked and in use, reinforcing the idea that it is likely related to software, and not a hardware problem.

