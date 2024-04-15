IPhone 16 Pro Camera To Have New Lens Coating Technology

(RTTNews) - Apple's (AAPL) most-awaited iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to be better than the previous ones due to a new lens coating technology, according to "yeux1122" on the Naver blog.

The leaker claims that the new anti-reflective optical coating technology would improve the quality of photos by reducing image artifacts.

Additionally, the tech giant is working on a new atomic layer deposition or ALD equipment to be added on the device's camera lens, which would reduce lens flare and ghosting, an image distortion where a secondary image appears in the photo.

The upcoming Pro models are also expected to include a tetraprism lens with up to 5x optical zoom - a feature that is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Apple's smartphone lineup, MacRumors reports.

Last year, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo said that the base iPhone 16 Pro, equipped with a 5x optical zoom lens, would be helpful for sports and wildlife photographers.

Another rumor claims that the iPhone 16 Pro's main camera might have a larger image sensor of around 1/1.14 inches in size, bigger than the 1/1.28-inch sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

