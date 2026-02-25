IPG Photonics (IPGP) Price Target Increased by 50.13% to 147.64

The average one-year price target for IPG Photonics (NasdaqGS:IPGP) has been revised to $147.64 / share. This is an increase of 50.13% from the prior estimate of $98.35 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $93.42 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from the latest reported closing price of $131.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPGP is 0.10%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 36,327K shares. The put/call ratio of IPGP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,487K shares representing 10.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,475K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 12.65% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,320K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,769K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 43.07% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,725K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,364K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 25.45% over the last quarter.

