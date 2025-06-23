IPG Photonics Introduces Advanced Fiber Laser Solutions at Laser World of Photonics 2025

IPG Photonics showcases innovative fiber laser solutions at Laser World of Photonics 2025, featuring real-time weld sensing and advanced technologies.

IPG Photonics Corporation will showcase its latest fiber laser technologies at the Laser World of Photonics event in Munich from June 24-27, 2025. Among the highlights will be the introduction of the LDD-1000-DS, which offers real-time sensing for the quality of deep welds, and advanced On-the-Fly laser welding solutions that increase efficiency for manufacturers. IPG's booth will feature various laser sources and technologies across fourteen display areas, including interactive demonstrations, and cover topics such as micro-machining, additive manufacturing, and handheld laser products. Additionally, thought leaders from IPG will participate in presentations about laser safety and industry challenges. The company aims to enhance its position in various markets by providing innovative and cost-effective laser solutions.

IPG Photonics is showcasing innovative technology such as the LDD-1000-DS, which enhances the quality of deep welds and integrates advanced sensing capabilities, promising significant advancements in welding applications.

The company's presence at the Laser World of Photonics with a large booth featuring interactive demos and a wide range of products highlights its commitment to leading in fiber laser technology and industry innovation.

IPG's expansion in handheld laser solutions, particularly through the acquisition of cleanLASER, differentiates the company from competitors and enhances its offerings in cost-effective and environmentally sustainable solutions.

The presence of IPG's thought leaders presenting on various advanced technologies at the event reinforces the company's role as an industry expert and thought leader in laser solutions.

Potential overemphasis on new products without addressing current market challenges or competition, which could indicate a lack of strategic response to industry dynamics.

What new solutions will IPG showcase at Laser World of Photonics 2025?

IPG will introduce the LDD-1000-DS laser, On-the-Fly welding solutions, and new laser cleaning technologies.

Where can attendees find the IPG booth at the event?

The IPG booth is located in Hall B3, Booth #218 at Messe München during Laser World of Photonics 2025.

What features does the LDD-1000-DS laser offer?

The LDD-1000-DS offers real-time distance sensing and closed-loop autofocus control for deep weld keyhole imaging.

How does On-the-Fly laser welding improve manufacturing productivity?

On-the-Fly laser welding increases throughput by ensuring precise beam direction during continuous motion.

What additional handheld products has IPG introduced recently?

IPG has expanded its handheld offerings with laser cleaning solutions from its recent acquisition of cleanLASER.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the global leader in fiber laser technology, will showcase new and innovative fiber laser solutions at Laser World of Photonics, June 24-27, 2025 in Munich, Germany. IPG will introduce the LDD-1000-DS, with the novel capability to sense real-time the quality of deep welds, demonstrate integrated On-the-Fly welding solutions, and new cleaning solutions using lasers.





The 480 square meter booth (5,180 square feet) will display a wide range of IPG laser sources and laser technologies, supported by an international staff of IPG experts who will present unmatched laser solutions and technologies for challenges and process improvements across nearly every industry and application. The IPG booth will feature fourteen display areas, each with a combination of products, samples, interactive content and live demonstrations. Outside of the booth, thought leaders from IPG will present on multiple laser technologies and industry topics.







Launch of the Most Powerful Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) System for Deep Weld Keyhole Imaging







IPG will demonstrate the new LDD-1000-DS that has immediate distance sensing for deep weld keyhole imaging, directly through the beam delivery optics. LDD-1000-DS is capable of real-time closed-loop autofocus control for 3D high-power scanners and can be seamlessly integrated with IPG optics. With the ability to sense welds up to 50 mm, this game-changing technology will provide customers with a lower-cost low latency distance sensor with long and adjustable ranges for multiple industry applications.







On-the-Fly Laser Welding: Integrated Solutions and Live Demonstrations







The company will display the latest dual-beam laser sources, laser scan heads, and real-time weld measurement technologies as both integrated sub-systems, and as part of a live EV-Cube battery welding demonstration. On-the-Fly laser welding is an automated process characterized by continuous motion, where real-time calculations account for system motion while ensuring the beam is still directed precisely. Continuous motion enables a dramatic increase in welding throughput. The combination of these technologies offers manufacturers an unmatched combination of productivity, quality, and quality assurance for demanding welding applications.







Advanced Micro-Machining and Additive Manufacturing Technologies







Both micro-machining and additive manufacturing applications require high precision to produce fine features and high-quality microprocessing across a wide range of materials with unique characteristics. On display in the IPG booth, the newest nanosecond, ultrafast and dual-mode laser sources are presented along with samples and interactive displays which provide additional details regarding functionality, features and application examples.







Handheld Laser Products for Welding & Cleaning







In addition to the game-changing LightWELD handheld laser welder, IPG recently expanded its handheld laser product offerings with laser cleaning solutions from the recent acquisition of cleanLASER in Aachen, Germany. This product line extension further differentiates IPG from competitors by enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that provide customers with cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternatives to traditional industrial processes. Together with cleanLASER, both the larger IPG line of high-precision laser systems and handheld products for cleaning applications are strengthened by bringing additional know-how, complementary market exposure, and technology synergies. LightWELD and select cleanLASER handheld laser products are on display along with a range of compelling samples.







Heat Treatment, Spectroscopy, Quantum Computing and Directed Energy







Rounding out the booth are the latest laser solutions and technologies for heating-drying-curing, dual-comb spectroscopy, quantum computing and directed energy applications. These advanced applications are addressed by IPG with novel laser technologies that provide customers with significant advantages over traditional methods or competitive offers. Samples on display for semiconductor manufacturing provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the capabilities and technologies.





These solutions, and many others, will be on display in the IPG booth, Hall B3, Booth #218 in Messe München at Laser World of Photonics 2025.







Presentations on Laser Safety, Industry Trends and Challenges, and Deep Weld Keyhole Imaging







Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11:00







How to recognize safe handheld welding lasers in practice







Ralf Raimann | IPG Photonics GmbH & Co. KG | Germany





Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 11:20







Panel Discussion: Trends and Challenges for the Industrial Laser Industry







Trevor Ness | IPG Photonics | United States





Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 14:15







High Power Amplified Industrial Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) System for Deep Weld Keyhole Imaging







Emma Howard & Paul Webster | IPG Photonics | Canada







About IPG Photonics Corporation







IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide.





For more information, visit IPGPhotonics.com







Contact







Eugene Fedotoff





Senior Director, Investor Relations





IPG Photonics Corporation





508-597-4713





efedotoff@IPGPhotonics.com



