IPG Photonics Guides Q1 In Line With Estimates - Update

February 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter, in line with estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.05 to $0.35 per share on revenues between $210 million and $240 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share on revenues of $234.91 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

