IPG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.00, changing hands as high as $36.86 per share. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPG's low point in its 52 week range is $29.38 per share, with $39.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.76. The IPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.