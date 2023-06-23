IPG (IPGP) Set to Expand Portfolio With New Laser Solutions

IPG Photonics IPGP, a leading provider of fiber laser solutions, is set to showcase its latest laser technologies and solutions for e-Mobility manufacturing, materials processing and specialized applications at the upcoming LASER World of Photonics event in Munich, Germany.



One of the key highlights at the event is IPG's adjustable mode beam (AMB) sources, which offer higher precision and quality processing for electric vehicle (EV) applications. These flexible laser sources provide high-speed, spatter-free welding for critical components in EV battery manufacturing.



The AMB lasers, available in single-mode and multi-mode configurations, allow for dynamic and independent control of the core and ring beams, enabling superior welding performance. The technology has been adopted globally due to its performance, productivity and reduction of defects.



IPG also introduced a breakthrough in thermal processing with its "Cold Oven" laser diode heating. This technology replaces traditional infrared bulb and convection drying furnaces, delivering faster heating and drying processes with higher energy efficiency.



The advantages of laser diode heaters include lower waste heat generation, a smaller footprint, and the ability to introduce thermal metrology for tighter process control. These laser diode heaters are ideal for drying applications such as battery slurries, paint coatings and semiconductor wafer heating.



In sync with its commitment to sustainability, IPG presents the new ECO series of high-efficiency laser sources. These sources offer more than 50% energy efficiency, helping manufacturers reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions while maintaining high power and productivity.



Moreover, IPG's remote welding solutions, equipped with real-time laser weld measurement capabilities, enhance the quality and reliability of welding processes. The compact and lightweight remote welding heads provide stable welding across a wide range of laser powers, while the real-time weld measurement system ensures superior quality assurance.



To simplify integration and programming, IPG offers a new central control unit and laser processing software. The plug-and-play architecture allows for seamless connectivity between laser sources, beam delivery, computers, and other key controls, streamlining the installation and operation of laser applications. The software suites provide expanded functionality and an intuitive user interface, enabling faster programming of remote welding applications, including cutting, welding, cleaning and marking.

Expanding Portfolio Aids Growth

IPG’s focus on offering high-productivity and energy-efficient solutions makes it well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of the e-Mobility domain. Per the Grand View Research estimate, the e-Mobility market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% between 2023 and 2030, reflecting significant growth opportunities.



IPG is already benefiting from strong demand for its handheld welder, LightWELD, driven by robust sales of EV applications. The latest solutions will further strengthen its footprint.



Cleaning and solar cell manufacturing solutions are also in demand due to increasing investment in renewable energy and eco-friendly solutions. Demand for green lasers is expected to remain high due to continuing investment in expanding solar cell capacity globally. Strong demand for laser cleaning is also expected to aid top-line growth.



For second-quarter 2023, IPG anticipates sales to be $325-$355 million. Earnings are projected between $1.05 and $1.35 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at 343.53 million, indicating an 8.88% decline year over year. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.23 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IPG currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta Platforms META, Palo Alto Networks PANW and BlackLine BL from the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector also currently carry the same rank.



IPG shares have outperformed the sector year to date thanks to robust performance. While IPGP has returned 37.7%, the sector has increased 34.7%.



However, Meta and Palo Alto have outperformed IPGP year to date. Shares of Meta and PANW are up 137.1% and 78.6%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. BL shares have declined 18.7% over the same timeframe.



Long-term earnings growth for IPG, Meta, Palo Alto and BlackLine are pegged at 8.71%, 21.93%, 31.5% and 41.1%, respectively.





Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

