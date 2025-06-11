IperionX Secures $1.3 Million Task Order from U.S. Army for Titanium Parts Production

IperionX secures a $1.3 million U.S. Army task order for titanium parts, enhancing domestic production and supply-chain resilience.

IperionX Limited has announced it received a task order worth $1.3 million from the U.S. Army under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract with the Department of Defense. This order involves the production of titanium parts for Army ground vehicles, with all operations conducted at IperionX's Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia. The process adheres to strict U.S. information protection regulations, ensuring sensitive defense data is safeguarded. This initiative not only enhances supply-chain resilience by reducing dependence on foreign titanium but also aims to create high-value jobs in the U.S. IperionX expects more task orders under the $99 million contract, fostering a long-term partnership with the DoD to strengthen America’s critical materials capabilities. CEO Anastasios Arima emphasized the importance of this achievement for reshoring the titanium supply chain and bolstering U.S. advanced materials leadership.

Potential Positives

IperionX secured a $1.3 million task order from the U.S. Army, marking a significant win that positions the company within the defense sector.

The task order supports the production of titanium parts for U.S. Army ground vehicle programs, highlighting the company's role in critical military supply chains.

The project is part of a larger $99 million SBIR Phase III contract, indicating potential for future orders and long-term revenue growth.

The initiative enhances supply-chain resilience by manufacturing titanium components domestically, creating high-value manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on government contracts may expose IperionX to risks associated with budgetary changes and shifts in defense spending priorities.



The indemnified nature of the task order and its specifications imply increased scrutiny and regulatory compliance requirements, which could strain resources.



Receiving only a single task order at this stage might indicate limited immediate demand for IperionX’s products, raising questions about future growth prospects under the contract.

FAQ

What is the significance of the contract with the U.S. Army?

IperionX has received a $1.3 million task order to produce titanium parts for U.S. Army ground vehicle programs.

How does IperionX ensure the protection of sensitive information?

The task order complies with the U.S. Controlled Unclassified Information Program, ensuring sensitive defense information is protected.

Where will the titanium parts be manufactured?

The titanium parts will be produced at IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, using advanced forging processes.

What is the total value of the SBIR Phase III contract?

The total value of the SBIR Phase III contract is $99 million, allowing for additional task orders from the DoD and U.S. Government.

How does this project impact American manufacturing?

The project strengthens supply-chain resilience, reduces reliance on foreign sources, and creates high-value manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX)



is pleased to announce that it has received the first task order, valued at US$1.3 million, from the U.S. Army under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).





The task order facilitates the production and delivery of titanium parts for U.S. Army ground vehicle programs. All technical specifications, performance requirements, and delivery schedules are governed under the U.S Controlled Unclassified Information Program (Executive Order 13556), ensuring protection of sensitive defense information.





The U.S. Army task order will be fulfilled at IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, using proprietary titanium production and advanced forging processes. Manufacturing these critical titanium components in America strengthens supply-chain resilience and reduces reliance on foreign titanium sources, while creating high-value manufacturing jobs in the United States.





The project is the first of further task orders expected under the US$99 million SBIR Phase III contract, which enables any DoD and U.S. Government agency to support production capabilities to procure titanium parts and materials directly from IperionX.







Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX CEO said:







“Securing this first U.S. Army task order is a decisive step toward reshoring the nation’s titanium supply chain. It marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with the Department of Defense that will deliver mission-critical titanium parts and strengthen America’s advanced-materials leadership. We look forward to rapidly scaling with additional task orders under our US$99 million contract.”







About IperionX







IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.





Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.





IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.





A link to the full release can be found



here



.







