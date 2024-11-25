News & Insights

IperionX Limited Secures Breakthrough Titanium Technologies

November 25, 2024 — 06:42 pm EST

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

IperionX Limited has completed the acquisition of Blacksand Technology’s intellectual property, securing exclusive rights to innovative titanium processing technologies. These advancements promise significant improvements over traditional methods, including reduced energy consumption and the ability to use recycled titanium. By scaling these technologies at its Virginia facility, IperionX aims to enhance its position in the sustainable titanium market.

