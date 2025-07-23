IperionX Limited Reports Strong Quarterly Progress and Acceleration of Titanium Production Initiatives

IperionX reports successful quarter with titanium production achievements, increased customer engagement, government funding, and strategic growth initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

IperionX Limited has released its quarterly report for the period ending June 30, 2025, showcasing significant milestones in its operations. The company successfully launched its Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, completing the commissioning of key equipment and establishing its production capabilities. The Hydrogen Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR) furnace has demonstrated efficient production rates of high-quality titanium, with ongoing improvements to enhance scalability and throughput. IperionX is also expanding its customer relationships in sectors such as automotive and aerospace while initiating a circular supply chain for titanium from recycled materials. The firm has secured a $99 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to support titanium production for military applications and is advancing the Titan Critical Minerals Project, which aims to solidify domestic supply chains for critical minerals. The company reported a strong financial position, closing the quarter with $55 million in cash and announcing plans for a private placement to raise an additional $46 million to accelerate its production initiatives.

Potential Positives

Successful commissioning of the Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia with proven operational capacity marks a significant milestone in production capabilities.

Received a $99 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense, reinforcing government support and funding for titanium production initiatives.

Announced a private placement to raise approximately $46 million, enhancing financial stability and enabling accelerated expansion of production capacity.

Ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study for the Titan Project, which is positioned to be a vital source of domestic critical minerals, receiving backing from the DoD.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a private placement to raise approximately US$46 million could imply a need for additional funding to maintain operations or expansion plans, which may raise concerns about the company's financial health and sustainability.

Completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Titan Project is still projected for Q2 2026, potentially indicating delays in the timeline for critical mineral resource development.

Despite strong customer momentum, the dependency on government contracts and funding for stable operations could pose risks if future government support diminishes or shifts focus.

FAQ

What are the key highlights from IperionX's quarterly report?

IperionX's report includes successful commissioning of their Virginia Titanium Manufacturing Campus and strong customer engagement in various industries.

How is IperionX supported by the U.S. government?

The U.S. government awarded IperionX a $99 million SBIR Phase III contract to enhance domestic titanium supply chains for defense applications.

What is the Titan Critical Minerals Project?

The Titan Project is the largest critical mineral sands project in the U.S., focusing on titanium, zircon, and rare earth resources.

What financial progress did IperionX make recently?

IperionX raised approximately $46 million through a private placement to fund accelerated production capacity and expansion initiatives.

What industries does IperionX serve?

IperionX supplies critical materials for aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IPX Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $IPX Data Alerts

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $IPX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IPX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IPX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IPX forecast page.

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX)



is pleased to present its quarterly report for the period ending June 30, 2025. Key highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter include:







Commercial operations: production online and commissioning of all major equipment complete









Successful commissioning of the Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, with all major scrap-to-forged titanium manufacturing equipment now online and proven to meet operational capacity.



Successful commissioning of the Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, with all major scrap-to-forged titanium manufacturing equipment now online and proven to meet operational capacity.



Repeated back-to-back production cycles of the Hydrogen Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR



TM



) furnace continue to produce high-quality titanium that exceeds industry standards.



Repeated back-to-back production cycles of the Hydrogen Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR ) furnace continue to produce high-quality titanium that exceeds industry standards.



Commissioning-phase process improvements have reinforced the low-capex modular scalability of the HAMR process and underscore strong potential to surpass original nameplate titanium powder production. Higher throughput capacities will be confirmed in the coming weeks.



Commissioning-phase process improvements have reinforced the low-capex modular scalability of the HAMR process and underscore strong potential to surpass original nameplate titanium powder production. Higher throughput capacities will be confirmed in the coming weeks.



Commissioning of powder metallurgy and Hydrogen Sintering & Phase Transformation (HSPT



TM



) forging systems are complete, underpinning production of near-net-shape and forged titanium components.









Strong momentum across commercial and strategic customer partnerships









Customer activities accelerated during the quarter with increasing engagement across automotive, defense and aerospace, with a range of customers completing inspection and pre-qualification visits to the Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia.



Customer activities accelerated during the quarter with increasing engagement across automotive, defense and aerospace, with a range of customers completing inspection and pre-qualification visits to the Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia.



Consumer-electronics scrap processing commenced, validating circular supply chain from recycled titanium feedstock to manufactured forged titanium parts, as announced in collaboration with ELG Utica on July 3, 2024.



Consumer-electronics scrap processing commenced, validating circular supply chain from recycled titanium feedstock to manufactured forged titanium parts, as announced in collaboration with ELG Utica on July 3, 2024.



New verticals opening across mass industrial titanium manufacturing, where material manufacturing waste is typically high — including the production of titanium fasteners. These efforts are opening up new sales channels across aerospace, commercial, military, and large-scale commercial markets.



New verticals opening across mass industrial titanium manufacturing, where material manufacturing waste is typically high — including the production of titanium fasteners. These efforts are opening up new sales channels across aerospace, commercial, military, and large-scale commercial markets.



IperionX is building a pipeline of partnerships with global manufacturers seeking to transition to low-cost, sustainable, circular, and traceable titanium supply chains.









U.S. Government backing to secure a low-cost domestic titanium supply chain









IperionX received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract allowing task order funding from U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies up to a total of US$99 million.



IperionX received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract allowing task order funding from U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies up to a total of US$99 million.



First task order awarded under the SBIR IDIQ contract to expedite the production and delivery of titanium parts for U.S. Army ground vehicle programs.



First task order awarded under the SBIR IDIQ contract to expedite the production and delivery of titanium parts for U.S. Army ground vehicle programs.



The SBIR Phase III contract and task order are in addition to the US$47.1 million in DoD funding awarded to IperionX in the prior quarter to accelerate development of a secure, low-cost, mineral-to-metal titanium supply chain.



The SBIR Phase III contract and task order are in addition to the US$47.1 million in DoD funding awarded to IperionX in the prior quarter to accelerate development of a secure, low-cost, mineral-to-metal titanium supply chain.



IperionX continues to progress its long-term, tax-exempt bond financing through Virginia’s Halifax County Industrial Development Authority to underpin future titanium production expansions.









Titanium production expansion plans fast-tracked









Strong customer momentum and U.S. Government funding commitments driving accelerated titanium production scale-up.



Strong customer momentum and U.S. Government funding commitments driving accelerated titanium production scale-up.



Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 23, 2025, IperionX announced a private placement to raise approximately US$46 million.



Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 23, 2025, IperionX announced a private placement to raise approximately US$46 million.



IperionX intends to use proceeds from the private placement to fast-track ordering of long-lead HAMR and HSPT modules, plus parallel expansion of forging capacity to meet 2026-2027 production schedules.



IperionX intends to use proceeds from the private placement to fast-track ordering of long-lead HAMR and HSPT modules, plus parallel expansion of forging capacity to meet 2026-2027 production schedules.



Modular, low-capex design allows accelerated production growth phases through 2030.









Titan Critical Minerals Project: DFS to advance a vital U.S. critical minerals supply chain









Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) activities continued at the Titan Project, funded in part by the recent U.S. DoD award.



Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) activities continued at the Titan Project, funded in part by the recent U.S. DoD award.



Titan Project is the largest critical mineral sands project in the U.S. with a permitted multi-decade resource of titanium, zircon and rare earths.



Titan Project is the largest critical mineral sands project in the U.S. with a permitted multi-decade resource of titanium, zircon and rare earths.



DFS remains on track for completion in Q2 2026, which will underpin a long-term future supply of titanium feedstock and heavy rare earths, including dysprosium and terbium - key elements for high-performance defense systems.



DFS remains on track for completion in Q2 2026, which will underpin a long-term future supply of titanium feedstock and heavy rare earths, including dysprosium and terbium - key elements for high-performance defense systems.



Titan Project’s heavy rare earth resources, including dysprosium and terbium, complement light rare-earth assets recently backed by the DoD, positioning IperionX as a potential partner of choice for a complete domestic magnet supply chain.









Strong financial position









At June 30, 2025, IperionX closed the quarter with US$55 million in cash.



At June 30, 2025, IperionX closed the quarter with US$55 million in cash.



Subsequently, on July 23, 2025, IperionX announced that it had received firm commitments for a private placement of 14 million new ordinary shares at an issue price of A$5.00 per share, to raise approximately US$46 million before costs (Placement), resulting in pro-forma cash of approximately US$100 million.



Subsequently, on July 23, 2025, IperionX announced that it had received firm commitments for a private placement of 14 million new ordinary shares at an issue price of A$5.00 per share, to raise approximately US$46 million before costs (Placement), resulting in pro-forma cash of approximately US$100 million.



IperionX intends to use proceeds from the Placement for:





Accelerating Phase 2 capacity scale-up, with fast-track ordering of long lead time production and manufacturing equipment;





Scaling Phase 1 operations, including low-cost capital projects to further increase production over nameplate throughput capacities;





Scaling of HSPT pressing and furnace capacity to align with accelerated production scale-up; and





Operations, Phase 3 expansion studies and increased R&D.







IperionX intends to use proceeds from the Placement for:



Directors subscribed for A$2.2 million (~US$1.4 million) under the Placement, subject to shareholder approval, reinforcing alignment with shareholders.









About IperionX







IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.





Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.





IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.





A link to the full release can be found



here



.







Contacts









Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO









Toby Symonds, President









Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer









Investors:





investorrelations@iperionx.com









Media:





media@iperionx.com









+1 980 237 8900









www.iperionx.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.