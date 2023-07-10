IperionX, Aperam Partner To Create Recycled Titanium Supply Chain

(RTTNews) - IperionX Limited (IPX) announced on Monday that it has implemented an agreement to create a low-carbon 100% recycled titanium supply chain with Aperam Recycling, through its American entity ELG Utica Alloys.

ELG is set to supply clean titanium scrap metal, while IperionX will use its patented titanium processing technologies to produce low-carbon titanium metal for a more sustainable and fully circular supply chain.

Under this agreement, IperionX and ELG will use scrap titanium feedstocks from manufacturing waste and end-of-life titanium metal products, to re-shore advanced low-carbon titanium metal production and create a more sustainable, 100% recycled U.S. titanium supply chain.

