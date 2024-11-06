IPAR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $127.79, changing hands as high as $132.60 per share. Interparfums Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAR's low point in its 52 week range is $108.39 per share, with $156.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.27.

