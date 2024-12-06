IP Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.
IP Group plc has repurchased 500,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation. The shares were bought at prices ranging between 48.00 and 48.90 pence each, with a volume-weighted average price of 48.3981 pence. This move is part of IP Group’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by diminishing outstanding shares.
