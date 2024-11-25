IP Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has repurchased 692,873 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program, intending to reduce the number of shares in circulation. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 41.80 to 43.40 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 42.8079 pence. This move is expected to impact shareholder calculations regarding their interests in the company.

