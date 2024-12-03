IP Group Enhances Share Value with Buyback Initiative

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has repurchased over a million of its own shares as part of an extended buyback program, aiming to reduce the total number of shares in circulation. The shares were bought at an average price of 45.79 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This move is expected to potentially impact shareholder interest calculations and enhance the value of remaining shares.

