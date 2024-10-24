Iovance Biotherapeutics initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS analyst David Dai initiated coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with a Buy rating and $17 price target The firm launched coverage of SMID cap biotech sector with a focus in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its top pick is Syndax. Iovance is “laser-focused” on manufacturing execution to drive near-term launch success for he first cell therapy in solid tumor, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IOVA:
- Iovance Biotherapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Iovance Biotherapeutics put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.