Is IonQ's Trapped Ion Technology Its Secret Weapon in Quantum Computing?

Key Points

The trapped ion approach is the most accurate quantum computing method currently available.

Industry player IonQ could achieve commercial viability quickly with its accuracy advantage.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the leading quantum computing investment opportunities today. It generates the most revenue of any of this industry niche's pure plays and seems to hold a technological advantage as well, making it a smart stock pick in this cutting-edge sector.

However, it's doing quantum computing differently from everyone else. It's utilizing a technique known as trapped ion, and it just might be its secret weapon in the quantum computing arms race.

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The trapped ion approach yields far better results than other methods

The biggest issue facing quantum computing right now is accuracy. If quantum computers were perfectly accurate, we'd already be using the technology all over the place. There's also no generally accepted way to conduct quantum computing. The basics involve using a particle's quantum mechanics to perform computing operations, but how each competitor controls the particle varies widely.

IonQ utilizes trapped ion technology, which is unique from other methods. One common notion that all quantum computing companies have discovered is that letting qubits interact with each other increases accuracy. More common methods, like superconducting, only allow the qubit to interact with its neighbors. However, the trapped ion architecture allows every qubit in the system to interact with each other, leading to supreme accuracy.

This has led to IonQ setting a world record in quantum computing accuracy, achieving a 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity score in October of last year. While this occurred in an R&D setting, IonQ's target is to reach this threshold in its 256-qubit system this year. If IonQ can achieve this, then it will be one step closer to providing a commercially viable system quicker than most investors believe it will happen. It'll also put it way in front of the competition, as IonQ would have one of the largest quantum computers available with the best accuracy.

However, there's no free lunch in quantum computing. While IonQ is a leader in the accuracy department, it's a laggard in speed. Trapped ion processing speeds are far slower than other methods. While this isn't a big deal right now, if we reach a point where all quantum computing techniques deliver acceptable accuracy levels, then processing speed will become the next area users focus on. This could lead to IonQ's demise, but with accuracy being the primary focus and IonQ having a massive lead on the competition, I think they are taking the right approach.

As a result, IonQ is a fantastic quantum computing investment, but investors need to keep an eye on its progress and its lead over the competition. While IonQ's trapped ion approach is its biggest strength right now, it could become a huge weakness if the competition closes the gap.

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Keithen Drury has positions in IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.