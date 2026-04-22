IonQ's Strong Balance Sheet to Support Long-Term Growth

IonQ IONQ demonstrates a notably strong financial position despite remaining unprofitable at the operating level. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company reported roughly $3.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, which management described as unprecedented financial firepower. This liquidity level stands out against its $130 million in annual revenues, highlighting a substantial capital buffer.

Such a robust cash position signals several strategic advantages, such as sustained ability to fund R&D heavy operations, ample capacity to pursue acquisitions and partnerships and a cushion against continued operating losses, including an adjusted EBITDA loss of $186.8 million.

On the liability side, the company appears conservatively structured, with no indication of significant debt obligations. Its balance sheet is predominantly asset-driven, anchored by large cash reserves alongside investments in intellectual property and ongoing R&D initiatives.

Overall, IonQ’s financial profile can be described as highly liquid and solvent, with limited near-term financial risk. However, its long-term outlook remains closely tied to successful commercialization and consistent revenue growth.

Peer Update

D-Wave Quantum QBTS exited 2025 with $884.5 million in cash and marketable securities, ahead of its $250 million acquisition of Quantum Circuits in January 2026. The company expects its remaining liquidity to support its path to profitability. At the begining of 2026, leap cloud utilization was below 50%, indicating ample capacity headroom. Additional annealing systems can be deployed within months at relatively modest cost.

Rigetti RGTI exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale investments of $444 million. The company ended the quarter with no debt on its balance sheet, underscoring a solid solvency position. This means Rigetti has ample liquidity to fund its operations and roadmap execution without near-term financing pressure, which is a valuable cushion in an industry where R&D costs remain generally high.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Over the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 81.1% compared with the industry’s 151.7% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 38.8% in the same period.

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Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 61.33X compared with the industry median of 3.86X.

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IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged at 98 cents.

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IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.