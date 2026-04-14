IonQ's New DARPA Contract Could Make It the Top Quantum Stock of 2026

Key Points

IonQ stock rocketed higher following news that the company had inked a new DARPA partnership.

IonQ has announced that it has achieved the interconnecting two independent trapped-ion quantum systems.

The company's new DARPA partnership and interconnected-system announcements looks significant.

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IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) published a press release today announcing that it had won a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The contract news had a huge bullish impact on the company's share price. IonQ stock closed out the day's trading up 20.2%.

DARPA has been at the center of pushing U.S. defense technologies forward since its founding, and the vote of confidence from the agency is a significant development for IonQ. The quantum computing specialist has won a contract with DARPA's Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum (HARQ) program, and the bigger picture may be even more exciting.

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IonQ's latest tech update could have big implications

IonQ's announcement of its HARQ deal with DARPA wasn't the only catalyst that sent its share price higher on Tuesday. In conjunction with the DARPA news, IonQ also published a very promising update on its partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory and broader tech capabilities.

The quantum company revealed today that it had successfully photonically interconnected two independent trapped-ion quantum systems. The announcement is significant because the company is reporting that it has completed the first successful demonstration of commercial quantum computers working together on shared processing loads.

The ability to combine the computational powers of multiple graphics processing units (GPUs) has been central to driving the artificial intelligence revolution, and data suggesting that multiple quantum computers can work in tandem has major implications for the scalability of the tech. If IonQ has a forefront position when it comes to interconnecting trapped-ion quantum systems, it's possible that the company could deliver big technological leaps forward as its quantum capabilities continue to develop.

Has IonQ turned a crucial corner?

The pairing of the DARPA contract announcement with news that IonQ has potentially achieved a major technological milestone by showing that at least two trapped-ion quantum computers are capable of working in tandem with each other is a development that demands attention. A successful demonstration of the interlinking of quantum computers is a big deal and has potentially massive implications for scalability in space.

While the quantum-tech space remains speculative, IonQ's wins with U.S. government contracts and partnerships look encouraging. With the company seemingly recording significant progress in conjunction with the Air Force Research Laboratory and DARPA, it's much easier to have confidence in the growth outlook for its tech stack.

IonQ's interconnected quantum systems announcement, expanded DARPA deal, and partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory don't necessarily mean that the stock will go on to deliver big wins over the long term, but recent news appears to suggest that the company is one of the strongest players in the quantum-tech space. While it's possible that other quantum players will also announce tech breakthroughs and major governmental partnerships in the not-too-distant future, recent developments suggest that IonQ is strengthening its case for being the top quantum-computing play in 2026

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.