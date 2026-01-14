IonQ's Biggest Advantage in Quantum Computing Could Be Its Biggest Weakness

Key Points

Most quantum companies use a superconducting approach.

However, IonQ instead uses a trapped ion approach.

Trapped ion is more accurate, but with a slower processing speed.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is probably the most popular quantum computing pure-play investment. This is evidenced by its market cap, which is the largest among the pure plays at about $17 billion. IonQ has one advantage over nearly every competitor in its space, and it's a huge one.

However, this big advantage may become its biggest weakness if IonQ can't achieve widespread quantum computing dominance before its competition. So, what are the strengths and weaknesses? It all has to do with how IonQ is approaching quantum computing.

IonQ uses a novel approach to quantum computing

Quantum computing can be done in several different ways. One of the most popular techniques is superconducting, which involves cooling a particle to near absolute zero, then using the particle's movements to perform quantum computing calculations. This technology is being used by several of the big-name legacy players, like Alphabet, Microsoft, and International Business Machines.

It's also the technique of choice by another quantum computing pure play, Rigetti Computing. While this technique is the most popular, it isn't the most accurate. None of these companies has achieved 99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity yet -- a common measure of accuracy for a quantum computing calculation. The higher the number, the better the result.

This is quantum computing's biggest hurdle currently, as it's a worthless technology if users can't trust what the computer is saying. However, there's a more accurate technique out there, and IonQ is using it.

IonQ deploys a trapped ion approach. Instead of cooling a massive area down to near absolute zero, IonQ's equipment uses lasers to precisely cool an ion down to low temperatures. This is more efficient, decreasing input costs. Additionally, it uses a surface trap that holds the ions in a line to perform quantum computing. This yields a far more accurate solution.

While none of the superconducting companies have surpassed the 99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity threshold, IonQ achieved that status in September 2024. In October 2025, it met the 99.99% threshold. That's a big deal and showcases that IonQ is in the lead in the foremost problem that quantum computing companies are facing. This places IonQ in the leader position, and it is the company everyone is chasing to catch up to.

However, there's no free lunch, and IonQ does have a huge problem that it must tackle.

IonQ's processing speeds lag the competition

If the trapped ion approach were the best and only way to do quantum computing, you wouldn't see the majority of the field choosing an alternative technology. Trapped ion computing has one major drawback: speed. Trapped ion gate processing speeds are far slower than superconducting ones. This isn't a big deal right now, as accuracy is far more important than speed.

However, if we reach a point where accuracy is acceptable among all quantum computing approaches, why would you select IonQ's technology when you know it's going to be slower? This is a huge problem for IonQ, and there's really only two ways to solve it:

Beat other companies to commercially viable quantum computing technology. Hope that the alternative techniques never achieve an accurate enough solution to be a worthy competitor.

The first is the most promising, as IonQ can control its own destiny. If IonQ can get to market fast enough and establish a solid foothold, it may be able to get the industry hooked on its products and establish a first-mover advantage. IonQ is clearly leading the way by over a year in terms of accuracy, so it's doing great right now.

The second is less promising, as IonQ cannot control the success of others. However, the superconducting approach may never reach a point to become commercially viable, so it yields the fight to the trapped ion approach, even with lower processing speeds.

It's impossible to know if either of those scenarios pans out or if a third scenario, where IonQ is disrupted by others with faster processing speeds and similar accuracy levels, comes true. This is what makes IonQ a high-risk stock, and we won't know the outcome for several years. As a result, investors must position themselves in IonQ stock wisely, as it could be a lottery ticket or heading to $0.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, IonQ, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.