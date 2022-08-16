IonQ Surges After Revealing Availability Of IonQ Aria On Azure Quantum Platform

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) shares are gaining more than 24 percent on Tuesday morning trade, after the company announced the availability of IonQ Aria exclusively on the Azure Quantum platform, at launch. The shares have been on an upswing for the last several days.

Currently, shares are at $7.63, up 19.81 percent from the previous close of $6.36 on a volume of 6,644,198.

